Want to pitch your business idea to billionaire Mark Cuban? Email him!

Mark Cuban said that he has invested $100 million in business pitches that he has received via emails in his MasterClass course "Win Big In Business," which was released on February 22,. Mark Cuban reacts during the game between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center.

He is currently one of the judges in an American reality show, Shark Tank. And turns out, he does a lot of investments apart from the ones he does in the show.

The American reality television series Shark Tank is where Cuban gained his most notoriety. According to CNBC, he invested $20 million in 85 startups while he was on the program. Cuban started amassing riches in 1990 when he sold his technology business, MicroSolutions.

He believes that through email, he is better able to understand and give comprehensive feedback. "If we do it by phone, I'm going to forget half the stuff that we talked about because I've got so much going on. If we do it via email, I can search for it always," he said.

He also shared that he spends a good three to four hours every day reading emails. Although credibility is one thing that is not always guaranteed when investing via email, he expressed that the method has been working well for him till now.

In his Masterclass, Cuban also mentioned that he is attempting to incorporate all of the correspondence regarding their business and meeting transcripts from his company, Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drugs, into a sizable language model. He also plans on developing his "own version of ChatGPT."