Kamala Harris appears distracted, caught on embarrassing hot mic during Hurricane Milton briefing: Watch

Kamala Harris was caught on a hot mic telling someone that the Hurricane Milton briefing she was participating in was a “live broadcast.” The vice president also appeared distracted by something behind the camera while National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said that there could be destructive flooding as a result of the hurricane’s landfall. Kamala Harris appears distracted, caught on embarrassing hot mic during Hurricane Milton briefing (REUTERS/Nathan Howard/File Photo)(REUTERS)

In a video, Harris was then seen raising her hands up to her chin to conceal half her face, and her mouth, with her palm. “It’s a live broadcast,” Harris told someone.

Seconds after the moment, Graham wrapped up his portion of the briefing. However, Harris then asked a follow-up question seemingly in an attempt to show that she was paying attention, before Joe Biden could move on to the next official. The president attended the briefing in person.

Harris chimed in, “Hey Ken I have a question for you.”

“You mentioned words matter, and – um –I know there is a lot of – um – media following this briefing. So, there have been – um – we’ve gone from a [category] five to a [category] four, and the language that a lot of folks have been using is ‘downgrade,’ but it sounds like you’re cautioning us that that may communicate a sense that the danger is lessened, when, in fact, it’s not. Can you talk a little bit about that?” she asked.

Before being caught on the hot mic, it appeared as though Harris was reading her portion of the briefing from a script. She appeared to be glancing down at her desk multiple times while telling Florida residents they must take the hurricane seriously.

‘I would be in a panic if she was actually in charge of any kind of emergency response decisions’

Netizens blasted Harris in the comment section of the above video. “The media blitz by Harris is not going well. The more she is put in front of the camera. The more people dislike her,” one user wrote. “As a long time Floridian, I would be in a panic if she was actually in charge of any kind of emergency response decisions. Thankful for DeSantis and his great leadership and competence during these storms,” another said. One user wrote, “Everything about Kamala Harris is fake and rehearsed! This lady can’t seem to do anything without a script.”

“If she can’t even handle a live broadcast, how can we trust her to handle something like … I don’t know … running the free world,” one user wrote, while another said, “If you have to broadcast your briefing than we know it’s just for publicity purposes.” “This is beyond pathetic, has she ever possessed an original thought ?” one user wrote.