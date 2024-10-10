Kamala Harris trolled for unveiling ‘new Jamaican accent’ on Stephen Colbert show, 'Exactly like a video game character’

Kamala Harris is being trolled for appearing to speak in yet another strange accent during her late-night appearance with CBS host Stephen Colbert. The vice president has been mocked for unveiling new accents on several occasions in the past, and this time, she is facing fresh mockery over what netizens have claimed is her “new Jamaican accent.” Kamala Harris trolled for unveiling ‘new Jamaican accent’ on Stephen Colbert show (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

Harris spoke in the accent while talking about former president Donald Trump’s recent criticism of the federal response to Hurricane Helene and FEMA’s actions. “Have you no empathy, man? You know? For the, the suffering of other people. Have you no sense of purpose?” Harris said during her Stephen Colbert ‘Late Show’ appearance, accusing Trump of playing “political games.”

Sharing a video of Harris making the remarks, X user Collin Rugg wrote, “Kamala Harris unveils a *new* Jamaican accent as she discusses the importance of empathy. The comments came on ‘The Late Night’ show with Stephen Colbert.”

‘She is exactly like a video game character’

Many took to the comment section of the post to troll Harris. “Is there ANYTHING that is genuine about this woman? Everything is an act,” one user said. “Kamala’s Jamaican accent stunt on Colbert is just another sad, cringe-worthy attempt to act like she’s ‘relatable.’ Newsflash: empathy isn’t about putting on a voice—it’s about real actions that make a difference! Why does she think Americans will fall for this phony act? It’s insulting to think she needs to play dress-up to talk about empathy while her policies leave so many behind. This is the Democratic Party’s idea of ‘connecting’ with the people—putting on a show instead of actually delivering results,” another wrote. “This is one of the craziest, most surreal things about her campaign. What’s the total accent count at now?” one user said, while another wrote, “I feel like she’s auditioning for a part. This is ridiculous”.

“She is exactly like a video game character. You unlock new voices the more you progress in the game,” one user said, while another joked, “If she loses the race she has a career in voice acting.” “She is a comedian in training. At least that is how she comes across,” said a user.