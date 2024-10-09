Kamala is seeking a vote for change, but is struggling to define it, Trump says ‘she's exposed'

Kamala Harris is being termed a ‘word salad’ after she gave confusing answers during her two media interview on the question of change. Donald Trump soon after exclaimed, she's been ‘exposed as a dummy’. Democratic presidential nominee and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris reacts, as she appears on ABC's "The View" in New York, U.S., October 8, 2024. (REUTERS)

During her media blitzkrieg Kamala Harris, who represents change, was interviewed by two prominent shows and asked the most pertinent question on change. Her answers have given Trump good fodder to attack.

Kamala roasted for her answer on Change during The View interaction

First during her interaction with The View panelists she was asked, would she have done anything different from Biden as the president of United States in the last four year.

To which Kamala responded, “There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of — and I’ve been a part of — of the decisions that have had impact.” Later in the interview she even reiterated, “he's still doing a great job,” and further commented. “He’s not done. He’s not done.”

Donald Trump was quick to attack Kamala for her weak response, “Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a “dummy” every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden.”

He then pointed out his views on all that went wrong in last 4 years, “For starters, THE BORDER DISASTER, WITH MURDERERS AND EVERYONE ELSE BEING ALLOWED TO INVADE OUR COUNTRY, WORST INFLATION IN HISTORY, THE UKRAINE DISASTER, OCTOBER 7TH WITH ISRAEL, LOSS OF ENERGY INDEPENDENCE, THE AFGHANISTAN DEBACLE, LOSS OF RESPECT ALL OVER THE GLOBE, AND MUCH MORE! Her dumbest answer so far!”

His running mate JV Vance agreed, "In her defense, I'm not sure she can think of anything off the top of her head!"

Kamala struggles to answer a question on change at The Tonight Show

Later, Stephe Colbert also asked Kamala a question on change during his show The Tonight Show, “What would the major changes be?”

“I'm obviously not Joe Biden and so that would be one change in terms of, but also I think it's important to say with, you know, 28 days to go, I'm not Donald Trump,” she replied.

And so when we think about the significance of what this next generation of leadership looks like, were I to be elected president. It is about, frankly, I I, I, I love the American people and I, I believe in our country, I, I I love that it is our character in nature to be an ambitious people. You know, we, we have aspirations."

The unambiguous answer left the MAGA in splits and her supporters searching for defence.

“Tough question because it’s no surprise that she will just claim credit for the good things and then try to fix the bad herself,” remarked a Trump supporter. “It’s truly shocking, even in the softest, safest environment, this candidate has nothing concrete or tangible to offer the American people,” commented another.

These two episodes clearly highlight her difficulty in balancing her role as Vice President while also trying to carve out her unique identity as she seeks vote for change to become the next president of the country.