Melania Trump offers fresh update on son Barron's life at NYU, addresses 'disagreements' with her stepchildren

Melania Trump on Tuesday provided a fresh update on her and former US President Donald Trump's child Barron Trump's life at New York University, where some of his professors were critical of his father. Melania Trump (L) and Ivanka Trump look on as Republican presidential elect Donald Trump speaks during election night at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York on Wednesday. (AFP)

Speaking about her 18-year-old son during an appearance on Fox News' 'The Five'', Melania said Barron, who started attending his classes at NYU's Stern School of Business last month, is “striving” at college.

“He is doing great,” said the former First Lady. “He loves his classes and professors. He is doing well. He is striving and enjoying to be in New York City again.”

While Barron could be content with his new life at the university, some of the academic staff of college may not have positive views about his father.

JP Eggers, the interim dean of the business school, signed an open statement in 2020 with 20 other Stern faculty members cautioning that a Trump presidency posed a “threat” to US business, according to The Independent.

In her newly-launched book, Melania, Trump's third wife, revealed how she used to decorate Barron's White House bedroom. The 54-year-old former fashion model from Slovenia also mentioned that she was “appalled by such cruelty” over false rumors that her son had autism.

Melania Trump opens up about disagreements with her stepchildren

Melania in her book provided candid details about her equation with Trump's children from past marriages.

Before tying the knot with Melania, Trump shared four kids with ex-wife Ivana -- daughter Ivanka, 42, and sons Donald Jr, 46, Eric, 40, and a daughter Tiffany, 30, with Marla Maples.

The former model claims she never attempted to take the role of Trump's other kids' mothers. She writes in her latest memoir: “It demanded flexibility and openness, but each moment was a chance to connect, learn, and grow in this new environment.”

She mentioned that her way to developing a bond with Trump's children has “always been grounded in love and respect.”

“I recognize their individuality, understanding that, as their stepmother, my role is not to replace their mothers but to nurture a supportive and amicable connection. This perspective has enabled me to cultivate meaningful relationships with each child in a unique way,” she added, stressing that all individuals deserve respect and understanding, “regardless of disagreements.”

The admission comes amid rumours that Melania and Ivanka don't get along well.

The infamous “I don't care” jacket that Melania wore was allegedly a message to Ivanka, according to Katie Rogers, a White House correspondent for the New York Times who authored a book about her.

Melania, however, maintained that it was a message for the media

Amazon's top-selling book right now is Melania Trump's most recent memoir. The former First Lady has been promoting her book through a series of interviews and sneak peeks shared on social media.