Melania opens up about Trump's sleeping habits, gives hilarious reply when asked about hubby wears to bed

She made an appearance on Fox News' The Five on Tuesday to advertise Melania, her recently released memoir. During the interview, she revealed that Trump doesn't sleep in pajamas.

Melania responded, “Huh,” to a question from Fox News presenter Greg Gutfeld about whether she would have married Trump if she had known he would win the presidency. “That's an intriguing question,” she said, evoking laughs from the host.

The host further asked her if the 78-year-old presidential contender ever sleeps.

In response, the 54-year-old said, “He doesn't sleep much.” She then quickly added, “He does of course.”

On being inquired if Trump wears pyjamas, the former First Lady smiled and said, “No”, prompting Greg to ask once more, “What does he wear when he sleeps, Melania?”

Melania reacts with zip-the-lips gesture

The former model responded with a zip-the-lips gesture, eliciting more laughter from the hosts and indicating that she would not be sharing more information on that. Speaking about her memoir, she mentioned that the book has some “cute, nice stories” about her “warm ” husband who has a “great personality.”

Jesse Watters, a fellow Fox News personality, skillfully shifted the conversation to Melania and Trump's relationship.

“One of the things she does get into the book, Greg, since I have read it and you haven’t: the first date, and how he courted you,” Watters stated. “That courtship is very special.”

In her 256-page “platitude-ridden tale” (as described by Vanity Fair) Melania discloses that she first met Trump in 1998 at a party during New York Fashion Week.

“From the moment our conversation began, I was captivated by his charm and easygoing nature,” she writes.

In her book, Melania, who was 28 years old at the time, states that she chose to accept Trump's business card rather than giving him her number.

In addition, Melania shared that her only son with Trump, Barron, is enjoying his life as a student at New York University. According to her, Barron, 18,adores his lecturers and his classes.