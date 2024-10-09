Trump launches 'dumb women & dummy' tirade after Kamala Harris reveals one thing she would do differently from Biden

Former President Donald Trump vented about Democratic competitor Kamala Harris' appearance on “The View” in a scathing post on his Truth Social platform on Tuesday. Trump and his allies fumed after Harris stated that there was “not a thing that comes to mind” that she would have done differently from President Joe Biden.(AP)

Trump dubbed the daytime show hosts on ABC as “dumb women” and “degenerates.”

Trump and his allies fumed after Harris stated that there was “not a thing that comes to mind” that she would have done differently from President Joe Biden. She emphasized their efforts to lower the price of prescription drugs for seniors and to cap the cost of insulin at $35.

Trump irked as Harris reveals one thing that she would do differently

During the interview, Harris surprisingly stated that one thing that she would do differently is to appoint a Republican to her Cabinet.

Following this, Republicans, including Trump, shared a clip of Harris' appearance with “The View,” claiming that the Democratic candidate's vice presidential policies would not differ from those of Biden if she wins the White House race.

Launching a tirade against Harris, Trump wrote: “Lyin’ Kamala, who is being exposed as a ‘dummy’ every time she does a show, just stated to the degenerates on The View that she would have done nothing different than Crooked Joe Biden, the WORST PRESIDENT IN THE HISTORY OF THE UNITED STATES.”

Trump attacked the Biden administration for several issues, including an increase in immigration at the southern border, rising costs that the White House has attempted to contain, the disorderly departure of American forces from Afghanistan in 2021, and international hostilities in the Middle East and Ukraine.

“Her dumbest answer so far!” Trump fumed. He reiterated his insistence that Harris was lying in another post on Truth Social. “I was the one who got the $35 Insulin, not Lyin’ Kamala,” he wrote.

Arkansas Gov. warns America Harris ‘wouldn’t change a thing’

Meanwhile, Republicans were quick to highlight her remarks, with Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) writing on X, “Prices are up 20%, millions have crossed our southern border illegally, and our allies around the world are under attack.”

“But don’t worry, America. Kamala says she wouldn’t change a thing.”

As part of her campaign's recent media blitz, Harris appeared on the ABC talk show. Other appearances included more conventional interviews with 60 Minutes, podcasts like Call Her Daddy, and radio show host Howard Stern.

She attacked Trump and other Republicans for disseminating unfounded allegations about the handling of Hurricane Helene.