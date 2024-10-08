The Apprentice director reveals why he wanted to cast a WOMAN to play Donald Trump: ‘Something awkward and off…’

The upcoming Sebastian Stan film's director revealed that he thought about casting a woman in the leading role in the film about young Donald Trump. The Apprentice is about how a teenage Donald Trump began his real estate career in New York in the 1970s and 1980s with the assistance of notorious attorney Roy Cohn. It will hit the screens across the US on 11 October.

On Sunday night, filmmaker Ali Abbasi was in Washington, D.C., for the premiere of his movie: The Apprentice: An American Horror Story.

The movie launches nationwide on Friday, defying threats from Trump's team regarding legal action.

“There was a time before I started talking to Sebastian I thought that maybe it should be an actress playing Trump,” Abbasi stated during the D.C. screening.

Disclosing why he thought to cast a woman, he said, “Because I thought there was something awkward and off about his body language and I wanted to have that. I wanted to sort of play with that. And we tried it.”

In an interview with Daily Mail, Abbasi declined to name the females he approached about playing Trump in the film. He, however, mentioned that he asked Cate Blanchett for guidance since she did a “great job” as Bob Dylan.

The director mentioned that he did overlays of young Trump's face and several actresses that he was thinking about. “I talked to my prosthetics person and tried to figure out how we could solve it if someone had the good proportions or not.”

Abbasi claims he 'wasn't aware' about Trump's ire

When Abbasi carried out a voice test on a woman, he said, “I just felt like the whole thing became too gimmicky.”

He further claimed that he was unaware that Trump had been offended by the women portraying his top aides on the comedy show.

Regarding gender-bending performances, Abbasi stated, “We talk about it like it's a negative thing, but it doesn't need to be a negative thing.” Regarding Trump's ire at women portraying his allies and assistants, he remarked, “But I wasn't aware, I wasn't aware of this.”

The director said the final selection of Stan for Trump seemed appropriate.

“It would go contrary to my goal, which was humanizing and, you know, capturing complexity. And it would become a movie about how you did that stunt,” he said.

