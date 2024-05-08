Met Gala 2024 memes: From Dan Levy's split personality to Rebecca Ferguson at the barbers

As attendees descended the steps of New York City's iconic Metropolitan Museum of Art, dressed in attire appropriate for the Met Gala 2024's 'The Garden of Time' theme, netizens created a flurry of tweets, jokes, and memes. (Also Read – Met Gala 2024: Zendaya sends fans into frenzy with fourth iconic look at after-party) This year's Met Gala didn't disappoint on the meme front

Let us look at some of the interesting and hilarious memes.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The carpet

The 2024 Met Gala carpet was inspired by the theme, 'The Garden of Time'. The stairs were decorated with white and mossy green accents. The sides of the steps were bordered with plant barriers, while the walls were decorated with forest scenes. One of the social media users commented, “Theme is rainforest cafe.”

Dan Levy

The Schitt's Creek star donned a black Loewe suit with eye-catching floral embellishments that began towards the bottom of his jacket and trousers. His contrasting appearance generated one of the night's finest memes: “Both of my personalities trying to coexist together.”

Ed Sheeran

Even Ed Sheeran's look became a topic of discussion. The singer donned a light blue suit that resembled Troy Bolton's prom tuxedo from High School Musical 3. One funny meme showed Ed side by side with Zac Efron's movie role to demonstrate the fashion parallels. “Can't believe Ed Sheeran chose to bring Troy Bolton's tux from the HSM 3 prom scene back to life for the #MetGala,” the X user wrote.

Rebecca Ferguson

Rebecca Ferguson attended the Met wearing a Thom Browne black gown that was covered up by a massive black cape that reached her neck. She caught the internet's attention, with one of the netizens commenting, “Me when I'm in the barbers.”

Zendaya

Zendaya was the centre of attention at the 2024 Met Gala. She not only is a fashion legend, but also co-chaired the event alongside Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, and Anna Wintour. She attended the event in multiple outfits, the first being a green and blue gown with metallic details, a drape, and a bow.

Zendaya posed on the carpet with her stylist Law Roach, who was decked out in all black. A meme joked that the pair looked like Cinna and Effie Trinket respectively from The Hunger Games.

This year's Met Gala paid homage to centuries of style evolution while celebrating the delicate pieces often overlooked in the fast-paced world of fashion. Iconic designers like Elsa Schiaparelli and Christian Dior took centre stage.