Met Gala 2024: Zendaya sends fans into frenzy with fourth iconic look at after-party

Zendaya not only served one but two iconic looks at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet. With social media already buzzing with chatter about her sudden outfit change, the Dune star only fanned the flames with two more looks- a plunging neckline Celia Krithariorti gown inside the event and a silvery-blue halter-neck gown during the after-party. With four back-to-back serves, fans can't help but commend her efforts. Zendaya attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" exhibition on Monday, May 6, 2024, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Zendaya stuns in halterneck blue gown at Met Gala after-party

For her fourth and final look at fashion's biggest night, Zendaya opted for a simpler yet equally stunning ensemble. Her sombre look featured a silvery-blue pleated skirt-style halterneck gown with a thigh-high slit. The stylish halterneck was encrusted with diamonds, adding a bling factor perfectly apt for dancing the night away after the star-studded after-party.

She completed her look with black high heels and a simple earring, keeping it minimal. The Spider-Man star kept her hair in a sleek bun with a soft yet dewy glam makeup look. Just hours earlier, Zendaya shut down the glamourous event in a custom Celia Krithariorti gown that featured a plunging neckline. She added a unique factor to her third look with no eyebrows!

Fans left speechless over Zendaya's four iconic looks at Met Gala 2024

As fashion's biggest night ended with a bang, fans flocked to social media to laud Zendaya for delivering four iconic looks. The Euphoria star's fans couldn't help but shower her with praises for each serve. One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “Zendaya didn’t conquer the Met Gala steps once, BUT TWICE tonight!!!” Another said, “Zendaya wasn't just in the theme; she WAS THE THEME.”

Another fan commented, “ladies and gentlemen please go home, zendaya did what no one else in that room could with not just one BUT TWO LOOKS.”