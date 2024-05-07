Tom Holland cheers for Zendaya's MET Gala looks; fans want to award him ‘best boyfriend of the year’

Zendaya was one of the highlights of the MET Gala this year, bringing the house down in two show-stopping looks. The actor was also one of the co-chairs of the event this year, which happened on the first Monday (Tuesday in India) of May. Soon after, Zendaya's actor-boyfriend gave the cutest shoutout for her big night in his latest Instagram post. (Also read: Tom Holland supports girlfriend Zendaya's new film Challengers; see his sweet post) Zendaya's MET Gala looks have the approval of boyfriend Tom Holland.

Tom's post for Zendaya at the Met Gala

Tom took to his Instagram handle and shared both the looks of Zendaya and added heart eyes emoticon in the caption.

Reacting to the cute shoutout by Tom, several fans commented on the post. One wrote, “Best boyfriend of the year awards goes to you!” A second fan commented, “You’re the cutest boyfriend!” Another said, “You two kill me!! (heart eyes emoticon) you guys are the cutest! Love how you both support each other.” A comment also read, “Z’s biggest supporter!”

This is not the first time that Tom has shown support for Zendaya via his social media. A few days ago, he shared the poster of Zendaya's new release, the sports drama Challengers on his Instagram handle, and wrote, “I know what I’m doing this weekend!” Challengers stars Zendaya in the lead role, along with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor.

More details

Meanwhile, Zendaya took the theme of The Garden of Time seriously in her looks for the event. Her first look was an emerald green and electric blue gown with metallic details, a drape, and hand-painted veil. Her surprise second look for the event was a dramatic high. It was a design used in John Galliano’s haute-couture collection for Givenchy in January 1996, styled with a bouquet-themed wrap up in black tulle on her head. Both the looks were designed by her long-time collaborator Law Roach.