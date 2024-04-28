Tom Holland supports girlfriend Zendaya's new film Challengers; see his sweet post

Tom Holland has sorted his weekend plans! The actor showed support with a sweet new post for the sports drama Challengers which released this week in theatres. Challengers stars Zendaya in the lead role, along with Mike Faist and Josh O'Connor. (Also read: Zendaya and Tom Holland ‘discussing marriage’ after years of dating; ‘that is a reality’) Tom Holland and Zendaya have been dating for a few years.(Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Tom's new Instagram post

Taking to his Instagram, Tom shared the poster of the film and wrote in the caption: “I know what I’m doing this weekend!” He tagged Zendaya in the post.

Reacting to the post, the official account of Challengers commented, “Superheroes on and off the court.” A fan wrote, “Challengers nation rise!!!” Another commented, “We love a supportive boyfriend!” A comment read, “Supportive bf of the year award goes to…”

More details

This is not the first time that Tom has come out in support of Zendaya. Earlier this month, Tom was present at the London premiere of the film where he was spotted kissing Zendaya. Earlier, he had shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram Stories and wrote, "You ain't ready for this one!"

In a recent interview with British Vogue, Zendaya opened up about her relationship and the media attention it receives. "It was actually fine. You just kind of get used to the fact that ‘Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of.’ I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life… It was one of the coolest experiences ever. It was like Night at the Museum,” she said, recalling her trip to Paris in 2022 when she visited the Louvre Museum with Tom

Meanwhile, Challengers sees Zendaya in the lead for the first time. The official plot synopsis of Challengers reads: “Tennis player turned coach Tashi (Zendaya) has taken her husband, Art (Mike Faist), and transformed him into a world-famous grand slam champion. To jolt him out of his recent losing streak, she makes him play a ‘Challenger’ event — close to the lowest level of pro tournament — where he finds himself standing across the net from his former best friend and Tashi’s former boyfriend (Josh O’Connor).”