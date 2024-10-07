Trump claims immigrants with ‘bad genes’ are inclined to commit murder

Donald Trump recently alleged that immigrants with “bad genes” are predisposed towards committing heinous crimes like murder. During his Monday appearance on The Hugh Hewitt Show, the former president made the unsubstantiated claim that “13,000” convicted murderers have entered the United States illegally. The GOP nominee made the remark while calling out Kamala Harris' border policy. FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures as he finishes speaking at The Believers' Summit 2024 at a Turning Point Action event in West Palm Beach, Fla., July 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)(AP)

Trump says immigrants in US have ‘a lot of bad genes’

Upon being asked by host Hugh Hewitt his views on the vice president's plan to assist first-time homebuilders, Trump went on a chilling rant about her plans for a “Communist Party-type system. ” “The price is up. Yeah, your price is going to be $100,000 more now. No, no. Everything they want to do is wrong,” the Republican presidential candidate said.

“First of all, you have to let the private sector do it,” Trump went on, adding, “She [Harris] wants to go into government housing. She wants to go into government feeding. She wants to feed people. She wants to feed people governmentally. She wants she wants to go into a Communist Party-type system. When you look at the things that she proposes, they’re so far off. She has no clue.”

Trump then shifted the narrative towards immigrants, repeating a previous claim from his campaign. “How about allowing people to come to an open border, 13,000 of which were murderers, many of them murdered far more than one person, and they’re now happily living in the United States.” The former president went on to say, “Now, a murderer, I believe this — it’s in their genes.” “And we got a lot of bad genes in our country right now,” he added, per Politico.