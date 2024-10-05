JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon denies Trump's claim that he endorsed ex-prez

JPMorgan Chase has set the record straight on Donald Trump's claim that Jamie Dimon has endorsed him. In a statement to CNBC on Friday, the investment banking company shut down rumours about its CEO's alleged support for the GOP nominee, revealing that the 68-year-old has not backed any candidate. FILE PHOTO: JPMorgan Chase CEO and Chairman Jamie Dimon gestures as he speaks during the U.S. Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on Wall Street firms, on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., December 6, 2023. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo(REUTERS)

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has yet to endorse either nominee

“Jamie Dimon has not endorsed anyone. He has not endorsed a candidate,” spokeswoman Joe Evangelisti told the outlet over the phone. This comes after the former president previously claimed the opposite on his social media platform Truth Social. Trump had shared a screenshot of a post falsely claiming, “New: Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, has endorsed Trump for President.”

When asked about it, Trump told NBC News, “Somebody put it up,” adding, “I don’t know.” In an interview last month at the JPMorgan Investor Summit in Mumbai, Dimon said, “I’m not endorsing anyone at this time. I spend more of my time on policy. What’s the policy we need that can really help both the world, foreign policy, and domestically?”

Months later, in April, Dimon said during an event, “I want to help my country.” “I want the next president, whoever it is, to put the other party [members] in their Cabinet. That is what I would like to see. I would like to see practitioners go back to the government,” he added, without naming any candidate.

While Dimon has praised the Republican nominee on multiple occasions over the years, he has also clashed with him. Last year in January, the banker shut down Democratic messaging about Make America Great Again (MAGA) by suggesting Democrats to “grow up” and “listen” to Trump supporters.