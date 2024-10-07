Donald Trump's fans express outrage as ex-President mocked during college football game: ‘Absolutely pathetic’

In a fresh attack against Donald Trump, Democrats ridiculed GOP presidential contender with a flying banner during a college football game. The banner implied that Trump defeated his first debate battle against Democratic rival Kamala Harris. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has funded banners to be flown above several college football games that criticise Donald Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance.(AP)

On September 10, Trump and Harris participated in their first presidential debate. Although the former president insists he won the ABC-moderated debate, according to many surveys and snap polls, viewers think Harris triumphed.

Here's what happened at Sanford Stadium

Georgia Democrats on Saturday arrived at Sanford Stadium, where the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Auburn Tigers of Alabama 31–13, according to Constitution reporter Greg Bluestein. They intended to fly an airplane banner above the stadium, he informed on X.

Bluestein again shared an “update from the game” that showed a banner in the sky with the phrase “Trump: 1 debate loss, 0 SEC championships.”

Internet reacts to Democrats' banner against Trump

Reacting to his post, one X user wrote: “Trump hasn't lost a debate yet.”

“Absolutely pathetic behavior by Georgia Democrats,” another Trump fan stated.

While a third user called the banner “stupid”, the fourth one slammed it as “Meaningless”.

In recent weeks, the Democratic National Committee (DNC) has funded banners to be flown above several college football games that criticise Trump and Ohio Senator JD Vance.

A banner that was placed over the University of Wisconsin's Camp Randall Stadium stated, “Jump Around! Beat Trump + Project 2025.” The Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 is a set of policy recommendations for how a future conservative government should restructure the American government.

Early in September, a banner with the text “Michigan: JD Vance <3 Ohio State + Project 2025” floated over Michigan Stadium.

Trump and his campaign team have consistently refuted any link with Project 2025.

DNC Deputy Communications Director Abhi Rahman stated in a September statement that these banners convey a message that supporters can relate to and serve as a reminder that the most important contest is taking place in November.

“The contrast in this election couldn't be clearer, and we have a winning playbook: sack Project 2025, make a goal line stand, and drive 99 yards the other way towards a more just and equal America for all,” he added.