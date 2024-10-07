‘Call Her Daddy’ host Alex Cooper breaks silence amid massive flak over Kamala Harris interview, makes big revelation

Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper faced severe criticism for interviewing US Vice President Kamala Harris on her non-political show ahead of her final election battle against Donald Trump on November 5. Alex Cooper revealed that the podcast also contacted with Trump with the intention of inviting him to discuss women's rights on the program, emphasising that “this isn't a one-sided conversation.”(Reuters)

As some of the viewers blasted Cooper for propagating political agenda, the podcaster has now explained why she decided to interview the Democratic presidential candidate.

The widely published interview of Harris was released on Sunday, in which the US VP addressed women's rights and abortion.

Explaining her decision to talk about politics at the beginning of Sunday’s episode, Cooper said she had been “going back and forward on this decision for a while, to get involved or not get involved.”

Cooper says she doesn't intend to change ‘your political affiliation’

Clarifying that she does not usually discuss politics or invite politicians on her show, she stressed, “I want 'Call Her Daddy' to be a place that everyone feels comfortable tuning in.”

“But, at the end of the day, I couldn't see a world in which one of the main conversations in this election is women and I'm not a part of it,” she stressed.

Noting that she was conscious of the ideologically diverse crowd, Cooper clarified that her goal to conversing with Harris was not to “change your political affiliation.”

While the podcast frequently addresses subjects including relationships, sex, trauma, and mental health, Cooper noted that the main focus is on women and the problems they confront on a daily basis.

Alex Cooper reveals her show contacted Trump too

She further revealed that the podcast also contacted with Trump with the intention of inviting him to discuss women's rights on the program, emphasising that “this isn't a one-sided conversation.”

“He is welcome on 'Call Her Daddy' anytime,” she stated.

Call Her Daddy was initially proposed as a “women's locker-room conversation,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Cooper then developed the podcast on her own following a well-publicised breakup with co-creator Sofia Franklyn.