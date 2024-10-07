Alex Cooper faces ire from ‘Call Her Daddy’ fans over ‘disgusting’ Harris interview: ‘Trying to make her look Gen Z'

The host of “Call Her Daddy,” Alex Cooper, disappointed some of her viewers for surprisingly conducting a podcast interview with Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the November 5 election. Alex Cooper, the host of Call Her Daddy podcast, recently interviewed Democratic presidential contender Kamala Harris.

A teaser video of the interview was posted to the podcast's Instagram account on Sunday morning, featuring Cooper, 30, interviewing the Democratic presidential contender.

‘This feels like propaganda’: Cooper fans on Harris interview

However in the comment section, a number of “Daddy Gang” members expressed their displeasure with Harris' appearance on the show, accusing it of becoming too political.

“One of my most favorite podcasts and now I’ll never listen to it again. unbelievable,” one user reacted.

“oh nooo why did we have to get THIS political,” a second user asked, stressing that listening to Call Her Daddy “was a nice escape from everything we hear about politics daily.”

“DONE, this was my fav podcast. I’m 100% disgusted,” a third user said..

Expressing the disappointment over Harris appearance, fourth Diddy fan wrote: “This feels like propaganda and trying to make her look ‘gen z.’”

Also Read: Kamala discusses abortion, calls out Trump's ‘lies’ on Call Her Daddy podcast, netizens say ‘she did this show when…’

Some other viewers of the podcast also complaint regarding Cooper's omission of discussing more crucial issues with Harris throughout the interview, including as the administration's response to destruction caused by Hurricane Helene and illegal immigration.

They reprimanded the host for not asking Harris about what she and her government are doing to assist hurricane victims.

“Wait what about the abuse and crime caused by the illegal immigrants flooding the country,” one commented, while another blasted the host, suggestion that she should have asked her about the “best and biggest accomplishment the past 4 years.”

During the podcast, which is renowned for its conversations about sex and guidance to women, Harris hit out at Trump for appointing the judges on the Supreme Court who overturned Roe v. Wade.

In 2023,Cooper's show was ranked as the second-best-performing podcast on Spotify.