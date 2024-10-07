US poll ‘Nostradamus’ predicts if 'October Surprise' will influence election: ‘Harris will…’

With the 2024 presidential race heating up, the idea of an 'October Surprise' is stirring up plenty of debates, and history shows how this concept has changed the tides of elections before. In a recent chat with CNN's Michael Smerconish, presidential historian Allan Lichtman weighed in on this phenomenon and its relevance to his earlier prediction. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo (REUTERS)

Known for his impressive track record of accurately forecasting presidential winners since 1984, Lichtman is confident that any unexpected developments in the coming weeks won't change the election result which will be in favour of Kamala Harris.

Could an 'October surprise' influence the election outcome?

“One of the greatest myths of American politics is the October surprise,” Lichtman told CNN. “I have never changed my prediction in response to an October surprise,” he emphasized. The host noted that, in over 40 years, the polling ‘Nostradamus’ has never once altered his forecast.

Lichtman confidently declares that no last-minute twists will shake his prediction that Kamala Harris will triumph over Donald Trump becoming America’s first female president.

Also read: Elon Musk dances at Butler rally, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke: Says, ‘Prez Trump must win to…’

Typically, an October surprise refers to a bombshell news event that emerges in the days leading up to the traditionally held November presidential elections. Past examples include the reopening of the federal investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails, the fallout from Donald Trump’s Access Hollywood tape, and the controversy surrounding Hunter Biden’s laptop. Such events often seem designed to sway the election's outcome. Currently, Trump and Harris find themselves in a fierce electoral battle, with razor-thin margins in key swing states making the competition even more intense.

The Political historian who uses a unique model based on 13 key factors to make his forecasts added, 'The keys gauged the big picture of incumbent governance in strength and don't sway by the events of the campaign.”

Trump may ‘never return to the White House’

Trump made a triumphant return to Butler, Pennsylvania—where he was previously the target of an assassination attempt in July. However, historian Allan Lichtman earlier suggested he may never return to the White House again. In a video shared by The New York Times, Lichtman laid out his predictions using his 13 "keys," which are basically true or false questions to check how well the current party is doing.

He earlier said that eight of these keys are in favor of Kamala Harris, while only three are for Donald Trump. Lichtman mentioned that the Biden team's approach to foreign affairs, especially their involvement in the Gaza conflict, is still unclear and could change the election results, possibly flipping some of these keys. But, even if both the foreign affairs keys end up being bad, Lichtman believes Trump wouldn't have enough support to win back the White House.

Also read: Bill Maher spotted with Al Pacino's 50-year-younger girlfriend Noor at LA hotel: Report

On the other hand, the competition is extremely tight in crucial battleground states, where neither candidate has a lead greater than three percentage points in any of the seven states, as reported by a New York Times poll. At present, a national polling average shows Harris at 49%, while Trump trails closely behind at 47%.