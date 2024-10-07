Bill Maher spotted with Al Pacino's 50-year-younger girlfriend Noor at LA hotel: Report

American comedian and political commentator, Bill Maher was reportedly spotted leaving the Hotel in Los Angeles with Noor Alfallah, Al Pacino's much younger girlfriend, over the weekend. The duo was spotted late at night, driving away in Maher’s black sedan after leaving the iconic celebrity hotpot. Hours earlier, Alfallah was spotted dining with Pacino. The outing comes days after the Godfather star revealed his near-death experience during COVID. Bill Maher, Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah((Photo by AFP, nooralfallah/Instagram))

Bill Maher spotted with Al Pacino’s girlfriend

The 68-year-old comedian and Noor Alfallah, 30, were spotted leaving the upscale Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles just after midnight on Sunday. The duo appeared unfazed as paparazzi swarmed around them, capturing the moment as Maher drove away in his black sedan, as first reported by PageSix with photos from Backgrid. Maher looked dapper in a gray suit, while Alfallah kept it chic with a simple black outfit and minimal makeup, maintaining an effortlessly elegant appearance.

Also read: Elon Musk dances at Butler rally, cracks 'dark MAGA’ joke: Says, ‘Prez Trump must win to…’

Though the nature of their late-night rendezvous is unclear, it certainly caught the attention of onlookers as they made their way through the paparazzi. Many speculate that, since Alfallah is a producer, the late-night meeting could indicate a potential collaboration on a project rather than anything controversial.

AL Pacino dines with girlfriend Noor Alfallah

Just hours before meeting Maher, Alfallah was spotted dining with Al Pacino at Chez Mia restaurant in West Hollywood. She waved to photographers as she drove off with the legendary actor in the passenger seat. Pacino and Alfallah have been grabbing headlines since April 2022, with rumors of a breakup making headlines in September 2023, just months after the couple welcomed their son. However, insiders from Pacino’s circle quickly denied the reports.

Also read: Why are fans walking out of Joker: Folie à Deux? Gaga and Phoenix receive ‘awful’ Rotten Tomatoes

In September 2023, it was claimed that Pacino and his younger producer girlfriend had parted ways three months after welcoming their baby boy, Roman. Despite not being married—Alfallah has previously expressed that she's not the "marrying type"—legal documents were reportedly filed in Los Angeles, where Alfallah sought full physical custody of their child. She indicated she would allow Pacino joint legal custody, giving him a say in their son's education, religion, medical care, and other matters. Despite the legal filing, Pacino’s representative stated that the couple remained “together,” according to PageSix.

Al Pacino on his near-death experience

In a 2020 interview with The New York Times Magazine, the Godfather star reflected on his near-fatal experience during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. When asked about his brush with death, the actor replied, 'I didn't see any white light or anything like that. There's nothing there. I'd never really considered it before, but you know actors: It sounds impressive to say you died once. What happens when there's nothing left?'

Pacino has developed a more relaxed perspective on death, seeing it as something inevitable. "I didn’t ask for it. It just happens, like many things in life," he shared, adding that he doesn’t find talking about death unsettling. After welcoming his son Roman in June 2023 with Noor Alfallah, Pacino, one of the oldest new fathers, is now thinking more about the legacy he will pass down to his young child as he enters toddlerhood.