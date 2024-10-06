Why are fans walking out of Joker: Folie à Deux? Gaga and Phoenix receive ‘awful’ Rotten Tomatoes

Joker: Folie à Deux has hit theaters, but the buzz surrounding it is far from what fans expected. What happened? Despite the star-studded cast featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, the sequel to the critically acclaimed "Joker" has faced a disappointing reception, with fans and critics alike expressing their disapproval. Early screenings have grossed only half of what the original Joker pulled in 2019, with fans storming out in anger, clearly offended. What went wrong? Joker: Folie à Deux will be out in theatres on October 4, 2024.(@jokermovie/X)

Joker: Folie à Deux debuts with ‘disappointing’ Rotten Tomatoes

Currently sitting at a dismal 34% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics and 39% from audiences, the movie has sparked a wave of negative reactions. The film's departure from the original's gritty tone and the inclusion of a musical element seem to have alienated audiences, despite a romantic note, that promised to bring a fresh breath of air. IndieWire even called it “blockbuster filmmaking as a form of collective punishment.”

Joker: Folie à Deux has fans laughing for all the wrong reasons, as the highly anticipated sequel has left audiences more confused than entertained. Instead of the chaos they craved, viewers feel like the movie took a nosedive into madness without sticking to the landing. The musical numbers hit a sour note, and the shift in tone left audiences scratching their heads, wondering if the punchline of the plot got lost in the shuffle. Fans hoping for Arthur Fleck's wild ride to continue were instead met with a fragmented narrative and a Joker seemingly stuck in reverse.

The movie mixes a love story with Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn, a prison drama, and a courtroom battle, but it doesn't stick to the usual crazy, action-packed story. While Phillips' choices might be cool for being different, it's tough to blame the audience for feeling let down, expecting a fun movie instead of one that feels more like a puzzle to solve.

Ending baffles audience but leaves the gate open for discussion

While, we are not going to spill the beans on the spoilers, in the ending of Joker: Folie à Deux, Arthur Fleck faces the consequences of his actions, but the film takes an unexpected turn, shifting the focus away from him in a way that leaves viewers questioning everything. Without giving away too much, the ending shakes up what we thought about Arthur's part and what the Joker really is.

Some fans are bummed out about how the movie ends, but others think "Folie à Deux" is a deeper movie that you really need to watch more than once to get the full picture. Critics thought the movie would split people up, and it looked like they were right. But, fans who like it say this split is on purpose, with one person saying the ending is like a shout-out to how crazy we are about violence and stuff for fun.

“#JokerFolieADeux was made to make a statement: people love sensationalism and don’t really care about mental illness. That’s what this movie is about, and it’s a powerful message,” a fan defended. “After watching Joker #JokerFolieADeux I can say that this is exactly what Todd & the cast wanted. An outrage over the movie, because it completely destroys the fantasy that the first movie creates. Joker is no Alpha male hero, he is just a man struggling to find his way in life,” another added.

