Lady Gaga admits Harley Quinn almost consumed her, but she 'didn't bring her home'

Lady Gaga takes on her latest role in Joker: Folie à Deux, opening up about the new challenge it presents. “That's for sure,” Gaga told People when discussing the novelty of her role in the highly anticipated Joker sequel, hitting theatres on October 4. Lady Gaga attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "Joker: Folie a Deux" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 30, 2024 in Hollywood, California. Monica Schipper/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

“I really wanted to do something that I've never done before,” Gaga shares, describing her portrayal of DC Comics villainess Harleen Quinzel, a.k.a. Harley Quinn.

Joker: Folie à Deux stars Joaquin Phoenix, who reprises his role as Arthur Fleck, also known as Joker. Directed by Todd Phillips, the sequel alternates between the grim reality of Gotham’s Arkham State Hospital and a series of musical, song-and-dance numbers that represent the chaotic madness shared by Harley and Joker.

Is Joker 2 a musical?

“There's so much around identity and duality in this movie,” explains the star.

“For me, having a persona in my life as Gaga, I think I just wanted to make it really grounded in reality because I definitely think having two identities is really complicated. And I knew that there was a real story in there.”

Harley’s “love and obsession” for Arthur, she explains, “was also admiration and disgust. I think it was truthful and dishonest. I think it was really dangerous, and also completely peaceful.”

Lady Gaga embraces Harley’s personality in unexpected ways

“She was kind of all of it,” Gaga reflects. “She was like a very nonlinear person — and I think we're all like that. Sometimes in storytelling, I think there's a pull to want to make things make sense. And that was our enemy making this movie.” By embracing Harley’s contradictions, Gaga aimed to make her portrayal feel more authentic and real.

Audiences can expect to leave the theater with lingering questions about Harley Quinn, as Folie à Deux centers on the murder trial of Arthur Fleck following the events of Joker. Even Gaga herself admits she didn’t completely separate from the character after filming wrapped. “I mean, I didn't bring her home with me,” she clarifies, but adds, “you fall in love with the characters that you play. I always have, anyway. Sometimes I've had trouble leaving them.”