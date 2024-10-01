Joker 2 early reviews: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga's dark musical dubbed 'audacious' and Oscar-worthy by the internet

Right since its first rushes, Joker: Folie à Deux had greatness written all over it. Joaquin Phoenix owing every frame comes as a shock to no one. And though Lady Gaga's chilling screen presence left everyone wanting for more, she has more than established herself as a bankable actor, courtesy of her last few outings on the silver screen. Gearing up for a release in India tomorrow, the early X reviews pooling in for the Todd Phillips directorial are confirming that the vibes with this one, were bang on. The first reviews of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga's Joker 2 are now out(Photos: X)

'Complex' appears to be the general consensus when it comes to decoding Joker 2. Even if every pair of eyeballs that has seen the film so far isn't absolutely mesmerised by the product, one thing most agree on is that the film is for sure, pushing boundaries.

Some X comments lauding Joker 2, read: "Unexpected, audacious, & mesmerizing. A small scale film that feels so grand behind the #IMAX lens. This format just elevates every scene astronomically. Gaga is absolutely phenomenal, & Phoenix brings it again", “I walked out of #JokerFolieADeux completely floored. Todd Phillips created a poetic and romantic love story that is brilliantly intertwined with music. Joaquin Phoenix delivered again but Lady Gaga is a movie star. She belongs in the Oscar conversation. I loved it" and “This movie is sure to be divisive - and not in as simple a way as if you loved the first, you’ll love this one, if you hated the first, you’ll hate this one. That said, I absolutely loved it”.

Further shedding light on the core content of the film, some comments added: "#JokerFolieADeux is a love story in its truest form. It resonates two harsh truths in the finest artistic way possible. They are: 1) Love makes you vulnerable 2) People tends to love a version of you but not the complete you Joaquin Phoenix and Gaga both deserves Oscars🫡" and "I liked it way more then the first #JokerFolieADeux has way way more replay value I’ll definitely see it a bunch of times saw the first only twice definitely will see this 5-10 times ending was shocking but a great time 5/5 imo".

Spoiler alert: Joker 2 may just have a heavy hand of courtroom drama as a crucial plot point. It is worth mentioning that some X threads have pressed on how this facet also tends to overtake the fact that the film was marketed as a twisted musical. For instance, a comment read: “It’s more courtroom drama than what I thought would be Joker and Harley wreaking havoc on the city together. That said, Lady Gaga delivers as does Joaquin. I loved the musical numbers (shocker!)”. Another comment reflected how the film actually balanced out both these facets, presenting something rather unique for the audience: “#JokerFolieADeux continues its audacity from its predecessor and absolutely rips apart every stereotype in the comic book movie genre. A psychotic breakdown blending both the court room drama & musical genres together like never before. Joaquin Phoenix & Lady Gaga are just 🤯”.

Are you excited to catch Joker: Folie à Deux in theatres?