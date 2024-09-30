Hillary Clinton warns Harris of shocking ‘October surprise’ ahead of election, ‘There'll be concerted efforts to…’

Hillary Clinton, the former US Secretary of State, has warned that there will be concerted efforts in October to “distort and pervert” ahead of the November 5 presidential elections. According to Hillary Clinton, there will be a story about Kamala Harris soon. Regarding the October surprise, she remarked, “So, I don't know what it's going to be.” (AFP)

Appearing in an interview with “Firing Line” host Margaret Hoover, Clinton said: “There will be concerted efforts to distort and pervert Kamala Harris, who she is, what she stands for, what she’s done.”

Hillary Clinton raises alarm over deceptive information

She discussed the conspiracy theory known as “pizzagate” from 2016, which surrounds the conclusion of her run for president against Trump.

“I mean, look, I mean, the crazy story about me running a child trafficking operation out of a basement of a pizzeria,” the former First Lady said, evoking laughter from the crowd.

In 2016, a North Carolina man opened fire on a pizza shop in Washington, D.C., following the revelation of the child sex trafficking plot, dubbed “Pizzagate.”

Clinton cautioned the assembly, “Don't laugh,” adding that the story was so “huge”.

“And it got one young man in North Carolina to get in his car with his, you know, assault rifle and drove up to liberate these nonexistent children and shoot up a pizzeria in Washington, D.C.,” she stated.

Calling the whole incident “dangerous stuff”, Clinton said it begins online usually on the dark web. "It’s picked up by the pro-Trump media. It’s then reported on by everybody else, which makes sure it has about 100 percent coverage, and people believe it,” she stated.

She issued a warning that deceptive information that can take on a life of its own will be widely available on “the digital airwaves” prior to this year's election.

Clinton wars against foreign actors attempting to sway US election

Clinton stated that in the upcoming weeks, the media must present a “consistent narrative” regarding the threat that Trump offers to the nation. She issued a warning, claiming that other foreign actors attempting to sway the election, such as China, Russia, and Iran, would spread misinformation on social media.

According to Clinton, there will be a story about Harris soon. Regarding the October surprise, she remarked, “So, I don't know what it's going to be.” She, however, added that there will be something and "we will have to work very, very hard to make sure that it is exposed as the lie that it is.”