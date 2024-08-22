Donald Trump abruptly stops North Carolina rally, seeks urgent medical aid: 'A Doctor, Please!'

Donald Trump, who recently faced an assassination attempt, abruptly stopped his campaign event in Asheboro, North Carolina, asking the audience to send “a doctor, please”. Donald Trump speaks from a bulletproof glass housing during a campaign rally, at the North Carolina Aviation Museum & Hall of Fame in Asheboro, North Carolina, U.S. August 21, 2024. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY(REUTERS)

This was Trump's first outdoor rally since the 20-year-old gunman opened fire at his Pennsylvania campaign rally last month, killing at least one rally goer.

During Wednesday's rally, the Republican presidential nominee stopped speaking and questioned a portion of those in attendance, seeking clarification, “What's wrong?” “A doctor, please!” he shouted into the microphone because it appeared that one of the attendees needed medical assistance.

“It is very hot here, I noticed, it's very hot and a lot of the people waited for days to get here, so I understand it,” the former US President remarked, glaring at the area where the attendee was standing. “Take your time, doctor, take your time, thank you!” he added.

Trump and the audience clapped after sometime. He then stepped past the bulletproof glass that surrounded his podium, flanked by Secret Service officials, and made his way over to the area where the attendee was getting medical care.

Trump embraced and greeted the person, who had a water bottle in his hand. Amid chants of “We love Trump,” he went back behind the bulletproof glass at the podium and thanked the assembly. He went on to discuss national security in his remarks.

Here's what Secret Service spokesperson said

Speaking to Newsweek, a Secret Service spokesperson clarified that the rally-goer is fine and it was a “heat-related incident”.

Trump's rally comes nearly a week after Kamala Harris' campaign event in the state that is considered a battleground.

Meanwhile, the Texas Republican Party praised President Trump for requesting medical assistance for a attendee at his rally. On social media, the state Republican branch called Trump a “genuinely good guy”.

“Trump just stopped his whole rally to make sure one of the people in the audience was okay after there were shouts for a doctor in the crowd.”