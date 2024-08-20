Maga gunning for Kamala Harris by spreading rumours over her alcohol addiction, Trump claims he doesn't

An X-surfaced claim suggests that the Democratic vice-presidential candidate and VP Kamala Harris has a “drinking problem” and is being circulated by Trump's campaign on social media. Kamala Harris's 'drinking problem'? (REUTERS)

Notably, Former US Prez Donald Trump several times claimed that he never “drank alcohol,” as he lost his older brother Fred, who died at the age of 42 from alcoholism.

President Joe Biden is also teetotal, citing his own experiences with alcoholism in his family and a belief in the genetic component of addiction. However, his son, Hunter Biden, struggles with substance abuse.

Harris' ‘drinking problem’: Just a rumour?

The Harris drinking rumours appear to have originated from James Blair, a Trump campaign insider, who made the unsubstantiated claim in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday. “A lot of rumors out there about Kamala having a serious drinking problem...apparently coming into focus as the campaign heats up,” the posted tweet stated.

His tweet gained significant traction, with over 9,000 likes and nearly 4,000 shares, and has been viewed by more than 5 million people.

This new line of attack comes amid concerns from some Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham, who worry that personal attacks on Harris rather than focusing on policy could backfire and hurt Trump’s chances in the election. '

Despite these concerns, Trump has remained resolute in his approach, frequently attacking Harris on a personal level by questioning her intelligence and appearance, and even going as far as to say that he feels “entitled” to make these personal attacks. His running mate, JD Vance, has echoed this sentiment, famously dismissing Harris as a “childless cat lady.”

Her running mate, Tim Walz, has even mocked the Republican strategy, describing Trump and Vance as “weird people.”

However, Harris has yet to address this spreading rumour.

Netizens are divided on Harris rumour

Nonetheless, the Trump campaign has doubled down on the narrative surrounding Harris's alleged drinking habits. Following Blair’s initial post, other pro-Trump accounts quickly amplified the claim, with some users sharing clips of Harris stumbling over her words during speeches. Like one viral post was, “OH MY GOSH! It's all starting to make sense. Kamala Harris is a raging alcoholic because there's no good explanation for having moments like this on Live TV.”

“This woman has more skeletons in her closet than a funeral home,” another one wrote.

While many defended her, saying, “You Republicans really have nothing against Kamala Harris, do you?” and another posted, “You guys have actually given up and are just gossiping now. F**king hilarious.”