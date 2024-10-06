Hillary Clinton says social media companies must moderate content or 'we lose total control,' ripped by Tulsi Gabbard

Hillary Clinton urged social media companies to take stronger actions in censoring content on their platforms. She warned that in the absence of moderation, “we lose total control.” Later, Tulsi Gabbard took to social media to blast Clinton over her remark. Hillary Clinton says social media companies must moderate content or 'we lose total control' (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)(AP)

Clinton recently said on CNN, “We need national action and sadly, our Congress has been dysfunctional when it comes to addressing these threats to our children. So you’re absolutely right. This should be at the top of every legislative, political agenda.”

Clinton also advocated for the repeal of Section 230, a major provision that grants immunity to internet platforms from liability for content that users post. “We should be, in my view, repealing something called section 230, which gave platforms on the internet immunity because they were thought to be just pass-throughs, that they shouldn’t be judged for the content that is posted. But we now know that that was an overly simple view,” she said.

“If the platforms, whether it’s Facebook or Twitter or X or Instagram or TikTok, whatever they are, if they don’t moderate and monitor the content we lose total control and it’s not just the social and psychological effects it’s real harm, it’s child porn and threats of violence, things that are terribly dangerous,” Clinton added.

Tulsi Gabbard responds

Gabbard took to X to share a video of Clinton making the remark. She blasted Clinton for allegedly opposing “free speech,” and even roped in Kamala Harris.

Gabbard wrote, “Hillary said it: when you allow free speech, “we lose total control.” People like Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris do not believe in the First Amendment because they see it as an obstacle to achieving their real goal: “total control.””

Clinton’s comments are apparently part of her efforts to crackdown on “misinformation” on social media. She said on MSNBC last month that Americans could be “civilly or even in some cases criminally charged" for certain posts.