Kamala Harris 'achievements’ book with blank pages is Amazon Bestseller, netizens can't stop laughing

A book titled The Achievements of Kamala Harris has climbed to bestseller status on Amazon, racking up a flurry of five-star ratings. Want to grab one? Here’s the catch—the pages are completely blank. This political satire, co-authored by Jason Dudash and illustrated by Michael Boles, has netizens rolling on the floor with laughter. The Achievements of Kamala Harris, a satirical book with blank pages, has become a bestseller on Amazon and Walmart.(Pic- Amazon, X (Twitter))

A video from Walmart featuring the book on its shelves has now gone viral, with readers chiming in with their clever reviews. One reader remarked on how it “inspired” them, while another described it as a “brutally honest read” about the Vice President.

Walmart sells Blank Kamala Harris book

On October 7, an X (formerly Twitter) user shared a hilarious video he claimed to have filmed in Walmart’s book section. Originally posted on TikTok, the clip shows the content creator strolling over to the shelves where books featuring the Vice President, now a Democratic presidential nominee, shine proudly, complete with her signature laugh, promising to list her achievements.

Also read: US poll ‘Nostradamus’ predicts if 'October Surprise' will influence election: ‘Harris will…’

However, when he picks up the book and flips it open, he’s greeted by a sea of blank pages, with just a few bold words scattered throughout. Amused, he quickly shared the video across his social media accounts. “Walmart is now selling a new book titled The Achievements of Kamala Harris—and all the pages are blank,” the X user captioned the video. “This is INCREDIBLE.”

The video currently holds over 2 Million views on the Elon Musk-owned platform with thousands of retweets. “Only $16.00? It's priceless,” another user chimed in with laughing emoji. “I just ordered 3 on Amazon. One to be delivered to my liberal neighbor's house here in Colorado and the other 2 to hand out as necessary,” a third person wrote. “They are blank so they can rewrite history later,” one more poked fun.

The Achievements of Kamala Harris hits Amazon bestseller

The book, which takes a brutal jab at the Vice President running for the presidential election, is not only selling at Walmart but has also made its way to Amazon, where it has topped the bestseller list, according to the website. "This book intends to be, and is, an entirely fact-based report based on Harris' votes, statements, and actions throughout her life in public office,” the author wrote in the accompanying description. “After months of detailed research analyzing Kamala Harris' 20-year career in public office, this book represents the most comprehensive report to date detailing the many reasons Kamala Harris may be worthy of your support.”

Fearing potential legal action, the writer even issued a prompt note stating, “Due to lefty lawyers, we must include that this book is mostly empty.”

Also read: YouTuber Jack Doherty crashes $200K McLaren sports car on Livestream; Kick bans account

However, what amused netizens the most were the reviews on the product, which were so genuine that one might think twice before believing its blank pages. “A friend recommended it to me, and now I wholeheartedly do the same for you. I found it very interesting and useful in many surprising ways,” one reviewer commented about the 191-page book.

“This book made me ask myself, ‘Am I doing enough?’ I enjoyed the thought-provoking dialogue it opened up with friends and family. Truly a must-read, especially for those who have also grown up in the middle class,” another wrote, followed by 50 other reviews and five-star ratings.