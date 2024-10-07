YouTuber Jack Doherty crashes $200K McLaren sports car on Livestream; Kick bans account

YouTube personality and Kick streamer Jack Doherty crashed his $200,000 McLaren supercar after losing control on a rainy day ride. The influencer, with over 15 million followers, was livestreaming during the incident, where footage shows the 20-year-old distractedly texting while driving. Within moments, Doherty lost control of the vehicle, screaming as it veered into a guardrail, leaving him and his cameraman to grapple with the wreckage. YouTuber Jack Doherty crashes $200K McLaren sports car on Livestream(X (Twitter))

YouTuber crashes $200K McLaren on Miami highway

Viral footage from Twitter and YouTube shows YouTuber Jack Doherty's reckless driving that led to a high-speed crash in his custom-designed McLaren 570S. The incident occurred on a rainy day in Miami, with Doherty's cameraman, Michael, in the passenger seat.

During the livestream on Kick, Doherty was caught going way too fast before his car skidded and crashed into a guardrail. In the footage, the two of them can be heard screaming for help and trying to get out of the wreckage, with the cameraman bleeding profusely from his head and ears. A video shared on Doherty's X account (formerly Twitter) shows what happened next, with him asking for help while people tried to break into the driver's side window.

“All my money’s gone,” Doherty laments in the video as he details the expensive upgrades he invested in for the car. “My f------ car!” he exclaims, then turns to his passenger, asking, “Are you okay?”

Fans slam for reckless driving

As soon as the clip went viral, fans were quick to criticise the YouTuber instead of showing sympathy. Many pointed out that he was using his phone just seconds before the crash and continued the livestream even after the accident, despite witnessing his cameraman, Michael, bleeding and requiring medical attention.

Rather than prioritizing his friend’s safety, Doherty asked bystanders to hold the camera so he could document the aftermath, even inquiring whether Michael had recorded the incident. In light of the backlash, he has since deleted several clips from earlier in the livestream where he was seen using his phone.

“Bro, your friend is bleeding, blood is gushing, and all you care about is your car,” one user slammed the influencer. “What on earth was he doing still livestreaming with his friend in that condition?” another commented. “What evil is this?” a third user added. “Dude’s on his phone in bad road conditions; can’t say it’s not deserved,” a fourth remarked.

"We live in a world where fame is chased harder than compassion," streamer dakotaz wrote in a post. "A kid, more concerned with recording and texting, didn’t even check on his friend in the passenger seat — his first thought was his car. This is the illness we face."

Later, Doherty shared a video from the hospital where both men received medical attention, with the cameraman getting stitches on his head.

Kick bans Jack Doherty’s account

Following the incident, Kick suspended the YouTuber's account. As reported by Sportskeeda, approximately 185,000 viewers were tuned into Doherty's livestream when the crash occurred. He had reportedly the McLaren for $202,850.10 late last year, according to his YouTube channel. Kick's community guidelines stress the importance of prioritising both personal safety and the safety of others by refraining from engaging in dangerous behavior.

In a statement to People, the platform said, it "does not condone illegal activity, which is why we swiftly took action and moved to ban this creator from the platform."