YouTuber who went viral for tipping row turns attention to ‘elitist treatment’ at Delhi’s most expensive mall

Indian YouTuber Ishan Sharma, who went viral for criticising the USA’s tipping system, has now shared three observations on Delhi’s most expensive mall, DLF Emporio. Known for housing some of the world’s top designer brands, DLF Emporio is one of Delhi’s most upscale shopping destinations. Ishan Sharma shared 3 observations on Delhi's most expensive mall(X/@Ishansharma7390)

YouTuber Ishan Sharma recently visited the Delhi mall with a friend and shared his observations on the social media platform X. Here is what he found:

Elitist treatment

Ishan Sharma said that luxury brands in the mall create an illusion of exclusivity by treating their customers with something resembling indifference.

People who go to high-end designer boutiques expecting good customer service might just end up disappointed as these brands use elitist treatment to reinforce the perception of exclusivity, said Sharma.

He shared his own example of being asked to wait by the doorman of a Cartier showroom. “A cartier doorman asked us to wait in line and there was no one to attend us when we did get inside.

“This partly ignorant and elitist treatment makes you crave their acceptance even more. My friend ranted about it for the rest of the evening expecting good service. It makes no sense at first, but works well for luxury brands,” the YouTuber explained.

Sensory branding

DLF Emporio gives customers the luxury experience as soon as they step in. According to Sharma, “there’s a consistent aroma when you step into the mall which gives it an opulent and elegant vibe.” He could feel a distinct difference in the air when he stepped into the adjoining DLF Promenade, which hosts a mix of more accessible and mid-range brands.

Negative space

DLF Emporio is a place where customers can buy Cartier glasses retailing for ₹2 lakh and Coach handbags for ₹1 lakh.

To reinforce the idea of luxury, these high-end brands use negative space. “There were so few products at display, it almost felt like a waste of space,” explained Sharma. “But that’s how people perceive luxury. Few items and low supply makes it look higher value, hence justifying the price.”

The minimal product displays create an impression of exclusivity and high value, reinforcing the luxury brand image by making items seem rare.