Shah Rukh Khan's impressive wrist stack has Cartier bracelets worth 18 lakh… and a 'taaveez'

Shah Rukh Khan, beside everything else, is also known for his great style. On Tuesday, Shah Rukh Khan attended a press conference for the IIFA 2024 and what caught out attention was his impressive wrist stack. In an Instagram story of DietSabya, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen sitting beside manager Pooja Dadlani and engrossed in a conversation with her. The actor can be seen flaunting some bling. However, more than his Cartier bracelets, what stole our attention is the black taaveez on his right wrist. Shah Rukh Khan’s wrist stack got our attention – it has two Cartier bracelets, a diamond tennic bracelet and a black taaveez.(Instagram/@dietsabya)

Diet Sabya breaks down Shah Rukh Khan's accessory game.

Here's what Shah Rukh Khan's wrist stack featured:

Besides the black taaveez, Shah Rukh Khan’s wrist featured two Cartier bracelets. One is a white gold Juste un Clou bracelet from the house of Cartier. Made of 18K white gold, the bracelet features 32 brilliant-cut diamonds. The bracelet is priced at a whopping ₹11,90,000 on Cartier’s official website.

The Juste un Clou bracelet is priced at INR 1190000 on Cartier’s official website.(www.cartier.com)

The other bracelet is also from the house of Cartier - Ecrou de Cartier bracelet. Also made of 18K white gold, this bracelet features screw and bolt-shaped details. The bracelet is priced at ₹6,95,000 on the official website of Cartier.

The Ecrou de Cartier bracelet is priced at INR 695000 on the official website of Cartier.(www.cartier.com)

Shah Rukh Khan’s wrist stack further featured a diamond tennis bracelet, and a ring in his right ring finger. Needless to say, Shah Rukh Khan’s wrist fashion game is always on point – with every look, the actor shares fashion inspo for her fans to refer to.

Shah Rukh was decked up in a casual T-shirt and a pair of black trousers, Shah Rukh Khan accessorised his look with a cap from the house of D'yavol. The luxury streetwear brand is founded by Shah Rukh khan himself and is co-owned by his son Aryan Khan.