The best of wedding and global luxury at DLF Emporio’s Treasury of Trousseau

DLF Luxury Malls’ marquee event, Treasury of Trousseau, took place from September 4th to 7th at DLF Emporio, New Delhi, India's premier luxury shopping destination. This grand celebration of Indian couture, bridal craftsmanship, and global luxury brought together the finest couturiers, stylists, and decor experts, creating an immersive experience for brides and grooms-to-be to explore luxury options for their weddings. Dabiri Couture's fashion presentation over lunch

(L-R) Mira Rajput Kapoor; Savitri Singh Berry, Surekha Jain and Pushpa Bector

Day one opened with a blend of fashion and wellness, featuring skincare experiences by Dr Kiran Sethi of Isya Aesthetics and a fashion presentation by Surekha Jain. Celebrity makeup artist Meera Sakhrani provided consultations, while discussions on wellness and cashmere with cultural connoisseurs like Mira Rajput Kapoor, Jyotika Jhalani and Hannah Kathleen Hawkshaw rounded off the day. The evening concluded with a whisky and watch showcase orchestrated by Sandeep Arora with Kapoor Watch Co., Läderach, Versace Rosenthal, Glenfiddich and The Balvenie Single Malts, followed by a couture presentation by Suneet Varma.

Suneet Varma's couture showcase

On day two, attendees were treated to personalized styling sessions with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania and a fashion presentation by Dabiri Couture. Celebrity stylist and producer Rhea Kapoor's wedding-themed pop-up drew special attention, while couture showcases by Shivan & Narresh and Rimzim Dadu added to the allure.

Amit Aggarwal's couture showcase

Day three highlighted behind-the-scenes insights into wedding planning from Punit Jasuja, Jyotika Jhalani and Devika Narain, the launch of the Janavi India Mumbai and Delhi Tote Bag with Sussanne Khan, an India exclusive preview of the Bvlgari Mangalsutra Sautoir Necklace, as well as couture presentations by Amit Aggarwal and Falguni Shane Peacock. On these 3 days, Jumeirah, a global leader in luxury hospitality hosted cocktails across the three days.

Falguni Shane Peacock's couture showcase

The event concluded on a high note with a discussion on modern skincare led by Dr Kiran Sethi, an intimate Sip & Paint soirée by Ranna Gill and a showcase of exclusive timepieces by Ethos Watches, followed by the first-ever menswear preview by Arjan Dugal and a showcase of the luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLE AMG line. The four days also featured interactive beauty and fragrance pop-ups from Maison Des Parfums, Laura Mercier and Shiseido, offering guests a truly immersive experience in luxury.

Ridhi Mehra's couture presentation over lunch

Treasury of Trousseau was a resounding success, bringing together the best in Indian and global fashion and luxury, solidifying DLF Emporio's position as a premier destination for wedding and celebratory shopping. Jumeirah, Mercedes Benz Silver Arrows, Ethos Watches, Masha Art, Bodh Waters, Versace Rosenthal, Bentley India, and Glenfiddich & The Balvenie Single Malts were partners for this landmark event.