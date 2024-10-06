Kamala Harris, Tim Walz kick off week-long media blitz with ‘Call Her Daddy’; Check out their full schedule

Vice President Kamala Harris is embarking on a media blitz this week with appearances on television and podcasts, including Call Her Daddy and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, in bid to reach key voters ahead of the election. Kamala Harris and Tim Walz will both visit swing-state Arizona, where early voting begins on Wednesday.(Getty Images via AFP)

Harris will visit New York on Tuesday for appearances on ABC’s The View, The Howard Stern Show and The Late Show, a senior campaign official said.

The media campaign follows needling by Republicans, including presidential nominee Donald Trump and running mate JD Vance, who say Harris has shied away from interviews. Polls suggest the race is neck-and-neck with one month until Election Day on Nov. 5.

The Call Her Daddy episode will be released on Sunday, focusing on reproductive rights and abortion access. Both the podcast and The View have large female audiences, a voter bloc that favors Harris over Trump in polls.

CBS’s 60 Minutes will air an interview with Harris on Monday. Trump backed out of an interview on the show in early October, after both candidates had initially agreed to participate in interviews with the network.

Walz’s appearances include an interview on Fox News Sunday and an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday. A senior campaign official said he will also appear on a major US podcast, but didn’t specify which.

Both will travel to critical Sun Belt states in the latter half of the week. Harris is participating in a Univision town hall on Thursday in Nevada, an attempt to court Latino voters which the campaign has struggled to grasp as firmly as previous Democratic candidates.

Harris and Walz will both visit swing-state Arizona, where early voting begins on Wednesday.