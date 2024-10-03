Kamala Harris took to social media to tell her followers that she visited Georgia, where she interacted with people affected by the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. However, netizens pointed out that she is too late and should have acted more promptly. Kamala Harris does it again, ripped for 'fake' optics over Hurricane Helene (@VP/X, photo by Brendan Smialowski / AFP)

Harris reportedly visited Augusta to assess the damage caused by the disaster. Meanwhile, president Joe Biden has approved Governor Brian Kemp’s request for 100% reimbursement of local cleanup costs. FEMA will provide $750 to certain people with immediate needs, which many noted in the comment section of Harris’ post is a very small amount considering the damage that has occurred.

Sharing photos of herself at the site, Harris wrote, “Over the past few days, communities in the southeast have endured destruction and devastation. While in Augusta, Georgia today, I spoke with people impacted by Hurricane Helene. I also received briefings from those who are working around the clock to help folks on the ground. We will continue to do everything we can to help communities recover.”

‘So late on this’

Angry X users blasted Harris in the comment section, with one saying, “Did you also get the update that FEMA doesn't have enough money for hurricane victims because you flooded our country with illegal aliens and they've spent all of their money on them? Did you by chance catch that one between shots?” “They need $750 A WEEK! Not $750 one time!” one said, while another wrote, “Why didn't we see videos of helicopter and rafts rescuing people during the storm? We likely wouldn't have needed such an extensive search and recovery if we had been a bit proactive.”

“So late on this...and 750$...WTF!” one user wrote, while another said, “Kamala poses for photo ops and fake virtue signals.” One said, “But FEMA is out of money because of your administration's mismanagement. You are wholly unqualified to be president.” One user wrote, “You're giving the victims $750. That's all. You give illegals thousands. People see you hate American citizens. Voting Trump”.

In a separate post, Harris thanked people doing important work in Georgia. “Thank you to all those who are doing critical work in Georgia and throughout the region to get folks the support and the relief that they so desperately need, and so rightly deserve, in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene,” she wrote.

Harris was previously accused of staging a photo of being briefed on the impacts of the hurricane. Donald Trump was among those who blasted her, ponting out that her earbuds appeared to not be plugged into her cellphone.