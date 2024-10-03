Biden mocked for saying the ‘brain dead’ doubt climate change's role in Hurricane Helene: ‘Pot calling the kettle black’

Joe Biden on Wednesday, October 2, urged Americans to“put politics aside” to focus on Hurricane Helene recovery efforts. However, he steppedon his own message just moments later, saying people who doubt climate change’s role in the disaster “must be brain dead.” This has triggered an outrage on social media. Joe Biden mocked for saying those who doubt climate change’s role in Hurricane Helene are ‘brain dead’ (REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)(REUTERS)

“In a moment like this, we put politics aside, at least we should put it all aside, and we have here,” Biden said during a recovery briefing in Raleigh, North Carolina. “There are no Democrats or Republicans, there are only Americans, and our job is to help as many people as we can, as quickly as we can, and as thoroughly as we can.”

Biden went on to attack the mostly Republican sceptics about fossil fuel’s role in extreme weather. “Nobody can deny the impact of [the] climate crisis anymore — at least I hope they don’t. They must be brain dead if they do,” the president said.

“Scientists report that with warming oceans powering more intense rains, storms like Helene are getting stronger and stronger — they’re not going to get less, they’re going to get stronger. Today in North Carolina, I saw the impacts of that fury,” he added.

‘Talk about the pot calling the kettle black!’

Biden faced massive criticism for his handling of the storm, with people pointing out that in the initial days, he monitored the situation from his Delaware beach house. Now, his comment about his political adversaries being “brain dead” has sparked an outcry. In an X post, Donald Trump’s campaign wrote sarcastically, “Biden — the uniter-in-chief — says Americans "must be braindead" if they "deny" the hurricane damage is because of climate change”.

Many blasted Biden in the comment section of the post. “Biden is the last person who should criticize someone’s brain,” one user said. “Talk about the pot calling the kettle black!” one user commented, while another said, “Biden is pathetic:”

“Funny he would talk about people being brain dead. The lack of self awareness is staggering,” one user wrote, while another said, “Says the most brain dead person in the government.” One user joked, “I’m really surprised Biden chose the term brain dead. Actually… Not surprised… Perhaps more impressed with the irony!”