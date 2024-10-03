Hurricane Helene: Beloved NC mom missing after storm swept away house into river, desperate search underway

A North Carolina woman remains missing in the aftermath of the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene. The beloved mom, Kim Ashby, went missing after the storm swept the family home into a river before her husband, Rod, lost grip of her hand in the flood. The couple, who had been married for five years, drove from Sanford, North Carolina to their vacation home to retrieve important items from the garage, USA Today reported. Hurricane Helene: Beloved NC mom Kim Ashby missing after storm swept away house into river (Karissa Lynn KB/Facebook)

Kim and Rod had recently built their dream home in Elk Park, North Carolina, when the disaster wreaked havoc. Kim’s children, Chris and Jessica Meidinger, have now spoken out, saying the pair "didn't know that it was going to be what it turned into.”

What happened to Kim Ashby?

The last time Jess and Chris had heard from their mother was on Thursday night, September 26. They told ABC11 that Rod and Kim had lifted whatever was precious off the ground floor of the home. Rod had reportedly built the house 12ft higher than the last record highest flood.

Kim, 58, had called her kids, assuring them they had reached the home and were safe as flooding was far from their house. The next morning, Kim was pouring coffee when a violent crack was heard through the house. A supportive beam had reportedly cracked.

The couple rushed to get to higher ground, but it was too late. They had to take cover in their bedroom, along with their three dogs. The house was being swept away, collapsing around them.

Kim and Rod held on to each other’s hands as their home was getting submerged in storm water. However, powerful as the flood was, it eventually slammed them into a tree and ripped them apart. 24 hours later, Rod was found.

"That's what split them apart, and he was not able to hold on to her,” Chris said.

"There was, I guess, a tree hanging down and he was able to grab on to that and get himself out of the water, and he was able to crawl up the mountain to a neighbor's house where he was safe, but before doing that, he went up and down the river and they couldn't find her -- and he's been searching ever since," Jessica said.

In a Facebook post, Kim’s daughter-in-law wrote, “Rod made it home to us late last night. We’ll get him medical treatment for some non life threatening injuries. We’re so grateful to have him home.”

She added, “Mom is still missing. We have more resources headed that way today including commercial drones to gain access to places still inaccessible by foot. Thank you everyone for reaching out. If you have leads on resources you believe to be helpful, please reach out directly to the emergency operations center (EOC) located at the Avery County Fairgrounds.”

As the desperate search continues, Kim’s acquaintanceKarissa Lynn KB also shared a Facebook post. “Please Help NC Friends. Kim is my sister's MIL and the kindest woman who I know is one hell of a strong lady. Kim Smith Ashby is missing- last seen floating on her house down river in Elk Park. This was a photo taken from a ring door camera- and forwarded through networking on facebook. So if you have friends in the area- repost this or ask them,” she wrote.

Over 100 people have been killed by Hurricane Helene. North Carolina has been severely impacted.