Hurricane Helene: Horrifying video shows Chimney Rock area completely destroyed, ‘Incomprehensible devastation’

Horrifying footage shows the Chimney Rock area, located just southeast of Ashville, completely destroyed by Hurricane Helene. In western North Carolina, residents are witnessing horrific devastation due to the storm. A drone view shows rescue personnel working in a flooded area, following the pass of Hurricane Helene, in Asheville, North Carolina, U.S., September 29, 2024 (REUTERS/Marco Bello)(REUTERS)

Sharing the video of the aftermath of the flooding in Chimney Rock, X user Tariq Scott Bokhari wrote, “Went to help in the Lake Lure/Chimney Rock area today, and it’s hard to describe - never seen anything like this. Post apocalyptic. It’s so overwhelming you don’t even know how to fathom what recovery looks like, let alone where to start. Going to be a long path to recovery that all levels of stakeholders are going to be needed.”

‘Incomprehensible devastation’

Many users expressed their shock in the comment section of the video, with one saying, “My daughter-in-laws grandparents owned a Chimney Rock restaurant 1952-56. Cousin said building was still there last year, but now likely gone.” “Wow, they will need barges to haul the debris away,” one user wrote, while another said, “it's only gonna get worse with global warming”.

“It is heartbreaking, to see the devastation in these places that just a few days so many people called home,” one user wrote, while another said, “My Volkswagen Van broke down and some locals helped me fix it with parts from their car boneyard, nicest people that I have ever met. My heart and prayers go out to the locals that were affected by this devastation.” One user wrote, “I have been living in North Carolina since 6 years. I never thought something like this will happen to the beautiful towns of #Asheville and #chimneyrocknc. This devastation is unprecedented. They should be given all the help they need. Pray for their fast recovery!” Another said, “Incomprehensible devastation. I can’t imagine what they are feeling. So sad.”

Hurricane Helene haskilled at least 91 people, and the number is believed to increase. The National Weather Service reportedly stated that conditions would "continue to improve today following the catastrophic flooding over the past two days."