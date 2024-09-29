Chilling video of an entire home floating away in North Carolina shows ravages of Hurricane Helene

With the aftermath assessment of Hurricane Helene's disastrous ravages felt in the southeastern US underway, the mounting death toll has cast a sorrowful shroud of tragedy over several states. Massive rains, flooding and landslides were attributed to the Category 4 storm that hit Florida's Big Bend region late Thursday, September 26. The powerful winds of 140 mph eventually moved through Georgia, the Carolinas and Tennessee, wreaking havoc in its path. An entire house was spotted floating away in floodwaters in Asheville, North Carolina, after Post-Tropical Cyclone Helene wreaked its havoc across the US Southeast.(X: ABC11/WTVD )

The latest death tally reported by the Associated Press indicates that at least 52 people have lost their lives due to the widespread destruction. The frightening fury of the tempest brought forth shocking visuals that are hard to watch and digest.

Asheville, a city in North Carolina, struck by historic floods in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene

While the media focus was predominantly thrust in Florida’s direction, North Carolina recorded its share of all-time high catastrophes. NBC News reported Saturday that Asheville’s Biltmore Village, a historic village in western North Carolina owned by a single individual, is now underwater after bearing the brunt of damage caused by Helene.

“We knew the flooding was coming but we didn’t know it was going to be this catastrophic,” a woman told the outlet at the scene. “All of the loss and destruction is just heartbreaking.”

Chilling video of an entire house floating away

Another jaw-dropping visual from the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Asheville, North Carolina, went viral on X/Twitter. A video shared by ABC11/WTVD shows an entire home floating away in floodwater, demonstrating the nightmarish extent of one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US and leaving several states in ruins.

Online media personality Collin Rugg, known for covering trending news on the microblogging platform, reposted the spine-chilling clip. The video eventually shows the floating house disintegrating during its journey and being swallowed up by floodwater. With the area rendered unrecognisable, trees knocked down by the post-tropical cyclone block the view, and dangling powerlines define the anxiety-inducing scene.

Extent of major floods in the US city

The same North Carolina city experienced record-high water levels, with 14 inches of rain falling over three days, per Fox Weather’s reporting. The four months’ worth of torrential rain also pushed Swannanoa River’s levels to rise higher than its record peak set in 1791.

Helene especially caused the French Broad River to breach the Major Flood stage, lending it an ocean-like resemblance. A few hours ago, the National Weather Service issued a flood warning for areas along the river.

Widespread power outages persist, and authorities have kicked off the cleanup process. Reports also determined that as of September 29 afternoon, at least 19 died in North Carolina.