Busy on phone Pennsylvania dad arrested after toddler, 2, shoots self with gun lying on bed

Luis Marin, a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, father was recently taken into custody after his two-year-old son shot himself with a gun that was lying close to him. Luis Marin, a 34-year-old Pennsylvania father, was arrested on September 25, 2024, and subsequently arraigned in connection with a May incident. His toddler shot himself with a gun left on the bed in May.(Montgomery County Press Release)

The 34-year-old man turned himself over to the police on Wednesday, September 25. He was subsequently arrested on charges of felony endangering the welfare of a child and recklessly endangering another person for allegedly leaving a loaded firearm unattended on his bed, which his toddler used to shoot himself. The frightening incident happened at home in Pottstown on May 15.

Marin was purportedly “playing on phone” as the horrifying incident transpired, The Mirror US reported. In a subsequent investigation, authorities found out that the man went to a bedroom on the second floor before the shooting. He was there to collect a crossbody bag he was going to lend his nephew. Marin’s two handguns and ear protection, which he put on the bed, were usually kept in the same bag.

Injuries sustained by the two-year-old toddler who shot himself

After the two-year-old shot himself, his father quickly grabbed him and ran outside while applying pressure to the wound. During that time, the toddler’s mother also arrived home and his parents rushed him to Pottstown Hospital. He eventually transferred to Lehigh Valley Hospital. The staff later told the police, who were called just before 5 pm, that the baby’s self-inflicted gunshot had resulted in broken ribs and a fractured scapula.

The harrowing development had also damaged his left lung. Other injuries included burnt skin, which was also stippled, suggesting the gun had been in close contact with his skin when he shot himself.

The way forward: What awaits Pennsylvania father Luis Marin who left a gun on the bed

Despite the heart-rending injuries, the two-year-old baby has survived the gunshot, District Attorney Kevin Steele revealed in a statement. “This shooting is a frightening reminder to parents that children, even very young children, can and do find unsecured firearms in a home, and their inclination is to play with them,” he added.

Meanwhile, a preliminary hearing for the infant’s father has been scheduled for October 8, 2024. If found guilty, Marin could face five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. For the time being, Magisterial District Judge Jody L. Griffis set his bail at $50,000 unsecured and demanded that no firearms be held in Marin’s house.