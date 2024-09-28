Diddy: Sex worker's new testimony could result in additional charges; law firm reports 50 alleged victims of abuse

The Diddy probe is on, and the disgraced music mogul’s grand jury is not stopping for anything. As officials continued to investigate allegations levelled against the ‘Bad Boy For Life,’ they are now preparing to hear at least one more sex worker’s new testimony, which could potentially result in criminal charges mounting up against Sean Combs. Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs in court, as shown in new illustration. (REUTERS)

The latest development comes hot on the heels of ‘The Love Album’ maker being hit with yet a brand-new lawsuit filed by a Florida woman who has accused the rapper of impregnating her after drugging her and sexually assaulting her.

Sex workers' testimonies actively included in Diddy's sexual trafficking probe

Amid P Diddy's escalating legal troubles, sources with direct knowledge have come forward, claiming that the grand jury is still in session. TMZ reported that this week alone, it made room for a male escort who’s believed to have been allegedly approached by the hip-hop star for a ‘Freak Off.’ His testimony further dug into questions like whether Combs had transported him across state lines or into a different country.

This focus of the ongoing probe aligns with the three-count federal indictment that formally accused the Bad Boy Records founder of trafficking by force, fraud or coercion; racketeering conspiracy; and transportation to engage in prostitution on Tuesday, September 17. The grand jury was also curious about any alleged payments made to the escort in cash or via wire transfer.

The 14-page indictment against Combs unsealed earlier this month alleges he pulled female individuals and male sex workers – at times in a drugged-up state – into highly orchestrated and thoroughly planned sexual encounters dubbed as ‘Freak Offs.’ The growing interest in sex workers’ testimonies was accompanied by a male escort turning in a tape featuring the videotaped alleged encounters. After meeting with federal prosecutors on Wednesday in NYC, the man also revealed the types of drugs Diddy purportedly used during the sexual performances in question.

Although Combs, being held without bail, has pled not guilty to all charges against him, US Attorney Damian Williams had already established he “wasn’t taking anything off the table” regarding more possible charges being written up against the rapper.

Law firm reveals many victims of Diddy's alleged crimes were minors

In addition to the numerous allegations listed in the official documents dating back to 2009, Texas-based Buzbee Law Firm’s attorney Tony Buzbee announced on Instagram this Thursday that the Ava Law Group had asked them “to act as Lead Counsel to pursue claims on behalf of more than fifty individuals who suffered sexual assault and abuse at the hands of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs and his cohorts.” Per Page Six’s report, the “brave” group includes “both men and women,” many of whom are said to be minors when the abuse occurred.

In the meantime, three documentaries addressing the harrowing case surrounding Diddy’s alleged crimes are now streaming or in production. TMZ’s “The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment” is already available on Tubi. Meanwhile, a 50 Cent-produced docuseries is in the works at Netflix and true-crime network Investigation Discovery (ID) also recently announced that it was backing a series exploring the the allegations of violent behaviour and illegal activity that have trailed the music mogul.”