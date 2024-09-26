Is Kim Porter memoir fact or fiction? Diddy's children spill the beans

The 59-page tell-all book, allegedly based on the diaries of late model Kim Porter, a longtime partner of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, has risen to the ranks of trending issues amid the rapper's ongoing series of legal troubles. Following his arrest on September 16, the music mogul is being held in jail without bail. Sean "P. Diddy" Combs directs photographers as they sing "Happy Birthday," to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens, after Combs arrived for his 35th birthday celebration at Cipriani on Wall Street in New York, Nov. 4, 2004. (AP)

While he's behind bars, numerous narratives, conspiracy theories, speculations, and claims have become the widely accepted fuel running the rumour mill. “Kim’s Lost Words: A Journey for Justice from the Other Side,” now an Amazon bestseller, was self-published earlier this month – just days before Diddy's arrest and indictment. “Kim’s Lost Words” seeks to portray the heart-rending picture of Porter’s alleged abusive relationship with Diddy.

Amid claims that author Chris Todd (real name Todd Christopher Guzze), who released the book under the pen name Jamal T. Millwood, pushed for the book to hit the shelves for his fifteen minutes of fame, Porter’s children have slammed the possibility of her involvement in the project. The man behind the publication ultimately broke his silence in a Rolling Stone interview published on September 24.

Todd, seemingly unsure of the authenticity of the book’s content himself, revealed that two “music industry” sources sent him the memoir purported to be from Combs’ ex-partner in a flash drive. Despite the gap between truth and uncertainty, he pushed the idea that “he believes it to be true.”

Soon after Combs was charged with sex trafficking and racketeering charges, the book’s sale blew up the roof despite inaccuracies and typos. The current Amazon Number One bestseller name-drops numerous A-list names from the entertainment industry, thus sensationally outperforming other new bestsellers.

What do we know about the alleged Kim Porter memoir's author?

Todd, who has made the most of the alias birthed from the conspiracy theory that Tupac Shakur is still alive is living under the name, claimed that Porter’s alleged book ended up in his possession hot on the heels of Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura filed a lawsuit against Combs in November 2023.

“They said they had her flash drive,” Todd says of two people supposedly close to both Diddy and the late model contacting him. “I didn’t ask too many questions about how they got it [or] where did it come from.”

“If somebody put my feet to the fire and they said, ‘Life or death, is that book real?’ I have to say I don’t know. But it’s real enough to me,” he went on about the book’s legitimacy. “Sometimes you have to just put it out there. Maybe not 100% of the book is true, but maybe 80% is. That is to get those people to come forward and either corroborate or deny [the claims], and that helps me as an investigator to know the truth.”

Todd, a self-proclaimed “voice for the voiceless,” introduces himself as a producer, author, and investigative journalist who has solved some of pop culture’s biggest murder investigations.

While the jury is still out on the memoir’s credibility, his recent interview concludes with a hazy image of his intentions. Despite being questioned about protocols he followed to fact-check the claims made in the book, he seemed more interested in driving the conversation back to his own work as an investigator.

Although he declares himself as representing the “voice of Kim Porter,” he quickly deflects from putting more focus on her either. “I’m trying to explain to you, this is not about Kim Porter, it’s about Chris Todd!” His sincerity further becomes questionable once you take a look at his pompous response to PEOPLE in which he addresses himself in the third person: “Do you think Chris Todd would risk his a** and rep on something that was fake?? Number one on Amazon.”

Diddy and Kim Porter's family, ex-partner, and close friend react to the book

Two days ago, Porter’s ex-partner Al B. Sure! posted a lengthy IG post, sharing his two cents on this book’s unlikely breakout success. Disparaging it as a fake memoir, he said it was brimming with “fabricated bulls*it and offensive pages.” The singer-songwriter shares son Quincy Brown with her. He also warned the responsible parties for dragging his name “into this bulls*it” as a “significant suit” was “headed right” for their heads.

Meanwhile, Porter’s children, Quincy, Christian, Jessie and D’Lila – all raised by Combs – also released a joint statement on the SNS platform late Tuesday, “Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue. She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves,” their statement read, which doesn’t otherwise directly allude to Diddy’s case. The IG post captioned, “We love Mommy," also said, “Any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.” The rare response issued by the children marked their first statement since Combs’ arrest.

Porter passed away in 2018 due to lobar pneumonia. Her autopsy report underlined that she died of natural cases. However, the purported memoir contradicts that stance, insinuating foul play was responsible for her death.

Her children additionally address these speculations in their statement: “Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother. She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established. There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace.”

A source close to Porter’s family told the outlet they were “exploring all their options” regarding legal action against Todd and others involved in the publication.

The late model’s close friend Eboni Elektra also took to her Instagram to insist that she “never drafted nor wrote a book, memoir, or manuscript.”

Diddy's attorney, Erica Wolf, also described the memoir in a statement to PEOPLE as “fake” and “a shameless attempt to profit from tragedy."