Sean Diddy Combs hit with new lawsuit as victim claims rap mogul drugged, raped & impregnated her: ‘Bite mark on…'

A model has filed a new lawsuit against Sean 'Diddy' Combs, claiming the disgraced rapper mistreated her for years, impregnated her, and then harassed her to go for an abortion. Jane Doe has alleged that Sean Diddy Combs' employees forced her to travel to visit the music mogul by using “coercive and harassing language.”(REUTERS)

According to TMZ, Jane Doe on Friday filed a suit against the rapper, who is being held in a Brooklyn jail and awaiting a trial on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The alleged victim claims she first became acquainted with Diddy in 2020 after accepting an invitation to travel with him on a paid trip.

Diddy forced Jane Doe to consume drugs, claims new suit

According to the lawsuit, the woman met Diddy on a regular basis in 2021 and 2022 during scheduled encounters that took place in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, and other places.

Doe has alleged that Diddy's employees forced her to travel to visit the music mogul by using “coercive and harassing language.”

The lawsuit claims that Diddy physically abused the woman and compelled her to take ketamine and other drugs.

“On one morning she woke up and her feet were purple and bruised and she had a bite mark on her heel,” it mentions. “Jane Doe did not know how she sustained the injuries.”

“On occasions, Doe was forced to witness Defendant Combs slap and abuse other women,” the lawsuit continues, citing Diddy's repeated suggestion to Doe to add “other men and women into the bedroom”.

It further states Diddy allegedly made her pregnant in July of 2022 and his colleagues harassed her to have an abortion.

They both remained in touch until July 2024.

Thalia Graves' lawsuit against Diddy

This development comes days after Thalia Graves, another alleged victim, sued the rapper in New York.

According to Graves, Diddy and his security head Joseph Sherman sexually assaulted her at the Bad Boy Records headquarters in New York.

Attorney Gloria Allred (L) listens to Thalia Graves, an alleged victim of Rap mogul Sean Diddy Combs, during a press conference in Los Angeles on September 24, 2024. (AFP)

Diddy, who is in federal custody, was denied bail by a federal magistrate on Tuesday. He is charged with drugging up and sometimes forcing male prostitutes and female victims into “Freak Offs” for several days.

According to reports, thousands of bottles of baby oil were discovered following raids at houses. Prosecutors claim that the long sex sessions exhausted the women who took part in the freak offs to the point where they required IV drips.

The indictment also indirectly mentions an attack on his ex-girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, which was caught on camera and made public by CNN earlier this year.