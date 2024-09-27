Diddy’s alleged sex tape handed over to the Feds by a male sex worker in exchange for…: Report

Sean "Diddy" Combs' legal woes are deepning. Federal prosecutors have acquired a videotape of one of his alleged encounters with a male sex worker. The tape was reportedly handed over by the sex worker in exchange for immunity from prosecution, potentially providing damning evidence in the ongoing criminal case against the music mogul. The individual who handed over the evidence is reported to have signed a proffer agreement. FILE - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs directs photographers as they sing "Happy Birthday," to him as his date Kim Porter, left, listens(AP)

Diddy’s sex tape in Fed hands

On September 26, TMZ reported that an escort met with federal investigators in New York City while Sean "Diddy" Combs remains behind Brooklyn bars, awaiting his criminal trial. The discussion reportedly centered around a scandalous "freak off" involving Diddy, the escort, and another woman—an explosive detail in the ongoing sex trafficking and racketeering charges against the music mogul. The escort has signed a proffer agreement, granting him immunity to speak freely with federal investigators without the risk of prosecution.

This alleged video is said to be part of the notorious "freak off" tapes recently revealed in court documents, detailing multi-day sex orgies characterised by excessive drug use, over-the-top alcohol consumption, and an abundance of baby oil and lubricants, with accounts of women being coerced into participating in these sexual activities.

Details on Diddy’s drug choices offered to the Feds

A source speaking to TMZ revealed that the same man who handed over the videotape also discussed the types of drugs the disgraced rapper allegedly used while partying. He provided details on how he contacted an escort to engage in a "freak off" involving himself, Diddy, and another woman. The individual also mentioned one specific encounter he claims was captured on tape and later submitted to officials investigating the case.

Earlier, Combs's attorney, Marc Agnifilo, who will be featured in TMZ’s documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, provided insight about the alleged "freak offs," stating that these parties were not "wild orgies" but rather typical threesomes involving consenting individuals.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs wants to testify in court

While the trial date has yet to be announced, Agnifilo noted in the same documentary that the Bad Boy record producer has his own narrative to share, one he intends to present in his own manner during court testimony. The attorney described this side of the story as "a deeply human tale, filled with love, pain, and heartbreak." He is expected to address the video featuring his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in which he is seen brutally attacking her.

On the other hand, Hollywood A-listers who were once regulars at Diddy’s infamous "White Parties" are being urged to speak out against the rapper, yet it appears that no one is willing to do so. Stars like Usher and Justin Bieber, who trained under Diddy, along with his former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, and partygoers like Leonardo DiCaprio and the Kardashians, have all remained tight-lipped, despite the mounting pressure from the public and media.