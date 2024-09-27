Joe Biden calls Kamala Harris and JD Vance ‘boss and secretary’ during gun violence and control event

Another day another Biden gaffe. In a recent White House event tackling gun violence, President Joe Biden stirred the pot with his offbeat remarks again, dubbing Vice President Kamala Harris as his “boss” while accidentally labeling Ohio Senator JD Vance as “secretary.” As he signed executive orders aimed at enhancing gun control measures, Biden criticised Trump’s running mate, misrepresenting the senator’s comments about gun violence. US Vice President Kamala Harris, left, and President Joe Biden during an address on gun violence in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024. (Bloomberg)

The order not only tries to deal with 3D-printed guns that can't be traced but also aims to address the trauma experienced by students due to active shooter drills. The government said they are looking forward to a new team coming up with some ideas to handle these big problems in about three months.

Biden goes off script during gun control event, slams Vance

President Joe Biden, known for his awkward moments and gaffes, found himself trending online again after blasting the author of Hillbilly Elegy. While speaking, Biden stated, “I’ve been to all but three mass shootings in the United States of America,” before launching scathing remarks against the Republican Vice Presidential hopeful.

The 81-year-old went on to accuse Vance of normalising mass shootings in America, even though Vance's full remarks suggest the opposite. Earlier, when several Democrats and even a few news outlets misinterpreted his comments, critics pointed out that Vance had actually expressed concern, stating, “I don’t like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security at our schools.”

“I’m going to be very blunt, Secretary Vance of Ohio has called these shootings facts of life,” Biden continued. Who the hell do these people think they are?” he asked.

“So Joe is talking about dealing with Secretary of State Cyrus Vance for Jimmy Carter?” one social media user pointed out. “Biden refers to Senator JD Vance as 'Secretary Vance,' then regurgitates the debunked lie that he dismissed school shootings as 'facts of life,'” another added. “Biden calls Senator JD Vance 'Secretary Vance.' He needs to go back to wherever he was. It’s a clown show,” a third chimed in.

But the Vance debacle wasn’t the only incident stealing the spotlight. The former presidential candidate then said, “Keep it going, boss,” while passing the pen he used to sign the documents to Vice President Kamala Harris and the current Presidential hopeful.

Biden has accidentally called Harris "president" on seven different occasions according to the reports. This slip follows his recent gaffe in New York City, where he mistakenly welcomed world leaders with "welcome to Washington." Just days prior, during a quad gathering, he was caught snapping at a staffer, asking, “Who’s next?” before introducing Indian Prime Minister Modi.

Biden and Harris advocate for efforts to tackle gun violence

The executive order not only seeks to improve school safety protocols but also intends to restrict new technologies that make it easier to use and obtain firearms.

“Together, we’re sending a strong message that addressing crime and violence in America requires a serious discussion about guns,” the U.S. president stated prior to signing a new executive action aimed at reforming active shooter drills in schools. “Last year, in the aftermath of yet another school shooting, my predecessor echoed the sentiment of many Congress members, saying, ‘Just get over it,” he said while announcing other initiatives as well according to CNN.

“I believe the right to be safe is a civil right,” Harris addressed the room. “And that the people of America have a right then to live, work, worship, and learn without fear of violence, including gun violence. And yet, our nation is experiencing an epidemic of gun violence.”

Biden said that if Republicans take over the White House or Congress in November, any steps to strengthen the gun laws might not last.