'Never Trump guy' hits TikTok hot charts as JD Vance's retro rant gets hip-hop remix

In a political remix that nobody saw coming, JD Vance's old 'Never Trump' comment has been given a Petey Pablo hip-hop makeover and gone viral on TikTok. What started as political chatter is now a dancefloor banger, with Vance’s vintage views coming back to haunt him as he becomes a total ‘Trump guy,’ running as his VP pick for the upcoming elections. Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump (left) and Republican vice-presidential nominee JD Vance point to the stage .

JD Vance’s old ‘Never Trump Guy’ comment gets a TikTok remix

The viral remix, created by the DJ duo Casa Di and Steve Terrell, had over 8,500 TikTok videos featuring it as of yesterday, according to the New York Times. The track has also gone viral on other social media platforms, including Instagram Reels and YouTube. The 22-second clip was produced in July, shortly after the RNC, when Donald Trump announced Vance as his running mate.

The remix picks up Vance's remarks from a 2016 chat with Charlie Rose, in which the Ohio Senator was promoting his infamous book Hillbilly Elegy. In the bit, Vance can be heard saying, “I’m a never Trump guy. I never liked him.”

Kamala Harris’ campaign hops on the trend

The remix, featuring Vance’s old comments expressing his dislike for the former president, is not the first time his past critiques have stirred up controversy. While Vance was once a vocal critic of Trump, he is now a staunch MAGA supporter.

Nonetheless, Harris' campaign isn’t missing out on the trend. The catchy “Freek-a-Leek” beat has even been shared by @KamalaHQ, the official account of the Harris-Walz campaign. The remix has already racked up over 40 million views, with Americans embracing the track and sparking several dance trends.

Vance isn’t the only one whose comments have been remixed. Kamala Harris’s “You think you just fell out of a coconut tree?” remark, along with her distinctive laugh, also inspired several remixes, including one featuring Kesha that earlier became a nightclub sensation.

What the creators have to say

Speaking to the NY Times, Carl Dixon and Steve Terrell, well-known TikTok artists, revealed that they frequently create remixes like this. When they came across footage of Mr. Vance’s comments posted on Harris' campaign page, they found his manner of speaking to be “somewhat melodic.”

“We were like, what if we put this to a catchy beat or something?” Mr Dixon informed the outlet adding it took them 3 hours to create the mashup.

“When Kamala decided to start running, me and Steve were figuring out ways to encourage people to vote or be aware of what’s going on. This is our first time doing something as politically charged,” he added.