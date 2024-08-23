JD Vance faces netizens' wrath after his 'very awkward' visit to Georgia Donut shop goes viral: ‘These morons…’

Ohio Senator JD Vance faced immense backlash after a video showing him stopping at a Georgia doughnut store went viral on social media. JD Vance, Donald Trump's running mate, on Thursday made a surprise visit at Holt's Sweet Shop in Georgia's Valdosta, which is a key battleground state that Republicans are hoping would return to the former President after voting only narrowly for Joe Biden in 2020.(X)

After the footage of his visit went viral on social media, he was met with a barrage of mockery, with some calling the halt “awkward.” The Trump team is still hung up on Vance's popularity among voters, which is why he is making this campaign visit.

In the 2024 presidential contest, Vance has positioned himself as a fervent social conservative. He has been a close supporter of Trump since his 2022 election. However, Democrats have fiercely retaliated against him because of his positions on matters like LGBTQ+ rights and abortion.

JD Vance meets Georgia doughnut store, but something went wrong

In the video, Vance is heard telling a worker that the “zoo has come to down”. He then asks the worker how many donuts he should order. The worker then requested not to be recorded while on the job.

“She doesn't want to be on film guys, so just cut her out of anything,” he stated. “I appreciate that ma'am.”

“We’re gonna do two dozen. Just a random assortment of stuff here,” he continues while gazing at the donuts in the display cases.

“Everything. A lot of glazed here. Sprinkle stuff. A lot of cinnamon rolls. Just whatever makes sense,” Vance stated.

Introducing himself to the worker, he said, “I'm JD Vance, I'm running for vice president.”

“Okay”, she replied. Vance then started making small talk with the counter staff.

JD Vance faces netizens' furry

His visit has garnered sharp criticism from X users, with netizens mocking him for the “awkward” encounter.

“JD Vance had a very awkward visit to a donut shop in Georgia earlier. Trust us, it's worse than you even think,” wrote Meidas Touch while posting the Ohio Senator's video that has been viewed over one million times.

“I'm JD Vance...I'm running for vice president'....woman has no idea who he is and is just trying to do her job,” one X user wrote. “These morons went to the wrong donut shop to do their stupid photo op.”

“I don't think my face will ever un-cringe after watching this,” commented journalist Aaron Rupar.

“Has JD Vance ever bought donuts? He has no idea how to talk to people. And the very smart lady behind the counter, who clearly does not give AF about Vance, said she DID not want to be on camera,” another remarked.

“The hilarious thing is that they think is going to somehow overshadow the DNC's awesome week & deflate the post-convention poll bounce. Which is as laughably silly as trying to get JD Vance to order doughnuts in a non-cringe manner," one more chimed in.