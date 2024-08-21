JD Vance tears into ‘disgusting’ Andy Beshear, accuses him of wishing ‘rape’ on his family

JD Vance, the Ohio Senator and former President Donald Trump's vice president candidate, slammed Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear for his previous comments regarding abortion exceptions and accused him of “wishing” that one of his family members “would get raped.” Taking an offense at the Andy Beshear's remarks, JD Vance called the governor a “disgusting person” for “wishing that a member of my family would get raped.”(AP)

Beshear denounced Republicans for advocating anti-abortion laws, such as those that forbid rape or incest situations from receiving an exception.

Appearing on Morning Joe, Beshear said, “JD Vance calls pregnancy resulting from rape ‘inconvenient’,” alluding to a remark made by the Ohio Senator in 2021.

During that time, Vance stated that he did not believe rape situations should be exempt from abortion regulations due to the “inconvenient” nature of the child's birth. The Ohio Senatotr later changed his opinion and stated that he is in favor of exceptions.

“Inconvenience is traffic, make him go through this. Someone being violated, someone being harmed and then telling them they don’t have options after that. That fails any test of decency of humanity,” the Kentucky Governor said.

Taking an offense at the Governor's remarks, Vance called Beshear a “disgusting person” for “wishing that a member of my family would get raped.”

Beshear reacts after facing heat from Vance and his spokesperson

Meanwhile, Vance's communications director, William Martin, also denounced Beshear's remarks as “disgusting” and “vile”.

In a statement, he urged Kamala Harris to swiftly retract Beshear's remarks and show that this kind of aggressive language has “no place in our public discourse” regardless of political affiliation.

Later, Kentucky's Governor explained that Vance's interpretation of his comment was incorrect, and labelled it as “ridiculous” and a “deflection.” Beshear, while speaking to MSNBC, stated that “JD Vance knows he and Donald Trump are so wrong on this issue and so he’s trying to make himself the victim.”

Beshear, who has supported abortion rights by vetoing legislation that would have curtailed the practice, went on to say that Vance, being a man, will never have to deal with any of this directly. “It’s sad that he lacks the empathy to put himself in a different position and to understand why having exceptions, why having reproductive freedom is so important in the first place.”

The Governor made it clear that he would “never wish harm on anyone.”