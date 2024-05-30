Kentucky High School student denied diploma for lauding Jesus in ‘off-script’ grad speech; here's what happens next

A Kentucky high school initially denied a diploma to a student who used his graduation speech to preach his belief in Jesus. Micah Price A high school graduate in Kentucky was denied his diploma after mentioning Jesus Christ in his commencement speech at Campbell County HS. (X@ULTRA_MAJESTY)

On Friday, Micah Price, a Campbell County High School graduate, took the stage wearing a purple cap and gown with a white stole to start his commencement speech. However, he deviated from his approved script during the graduation ceremony.

“Class before another word leaves my mouth, I must give the honor, the praise and the glory to my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Price said, garnering applause from audience before starting his holy message.

Calling Jesus the light, he asserted, “I'm here to tell you if you don't have any of those things in your life, you can't seem to find the answer, my lord and savior is your answer he will give you the truth, the way and the life.”

As Price changed his script, miffed school administrators confronted him and denied giving him his diploma after the ceremony.

Soon after the ceremony concluded, Price took to his TikTok account to inform that he was yet to get his diploma.

“I don't have a diploma, I'm not sure if everyone has theirs yet. So if you do, congrats. If you don't, I'm right there with you,” he said.

He further stated that he was asked to not bring up Christ, admitting that “I am in the wrong technically, because I went against Campbell County code, the rules.”

Reacting to Price's speech video, one X user hailed him, writing, “Well done Micah! Nothing compares to Christ!”

“His gift in heaven will be much greater. Great job young man,” another added.

Micah Price's family react

Meanwhile, his mother Melonie Neely Farris lauded her son on Facebook and even supported his stance to spread messages he believed appropriate.

In the video, she declared Price will join Air Force after his graduation.

“Micah is called to do what we are all called to do, share the love of Christ, that’s exactly what he did and by the way I heard things, the entire audience loved it! We will face what comes his way but we will never deny the love of Christ.”

Here's what school authorities have to say

Speaking to WKRC, Superintendent Shelli Wilson said that it was the school principal who selected Price to deliver the speech on graduation ceremony.

She said that they have approved some portion of his speech, which has the mention of Jesus Christ. However, he was warned that changing the script "may have repercussion".

Price received his diploma after he met with his principal on Wednesday, five days after the ceremony.

While holding his diploma, he said that “it is just an answered prayer”.