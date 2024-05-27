At least 18 dead after tornadoes fatally ravage Central US; Jack Harlow's 1st Gazebo Festival in Kentucky cancelled

At least 18 lives in four states reportedly succumbed to the harrowing onslaught of tornadoes and storms hitting the central United States hard. Imminent weather threats consumed the Memorial Day weekend as fierce winds erupted Sunday, targeting the mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennesse River valleys. Severe storm clouds move across the northwest edge of Davenport, Iowa on Friday, May 24, 2024. Several tornadoes were reported in Iowa and Illinois as storms downed power lines and trees on Friday, just after a deadly twister devastated one small town.(Roy Dabner/Quad City Times via AP)(AP)

The Storm Prediction Center issued an alert of “violent tornadoes, extreme hail and corridors of widespread wind damage.” Additionally, the SPC forewarned about “several tornadoes and few intense likely,” while declaring the tornado watch a “particularly dangerous situation.” The stormy weather watch encompasses parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee, and is said to be affecting 4.7 million people.

According to CNN, the inclement severe weather conditions have already claimed at least 18 people, including four children, in four states.

The Storm Prediction Center also foregrounded, “Intense supercell thunderstorm will continue to develop across the watch area through this evening." Remarking several tornadoes likely, with some expected to be more intense than others, the SPC also said that “very large hail" is likely “along with the risk for potentially significant damaging wind gusts.”

Gazebo Festival in Kentucky cancelled in the wake of tornado watch

Meanwhile, American singer Jack Harlow's inaugural Gazebo Festival on Sunday, May 26, remains cancelled. The Louisville, Kentucky, music fest was to be headlined by the Lovin on Me rapper.

Calling things off, officials released a statement on social media early Sunday afternoon, “The safety of our patrons, artists, and staff is paramount. Due to continuing hazardous conditions throughout the early afternoon and a second wave of weather expected this evening, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the remainder of Gazebo Festival."

The Gazebo Festival authorities also claimed that while Sunday ticket holders would receive a full refund, all Weekend ticket holders would receive a 50% refund, all of which will be processed within 30 days.

Harlow eventually took to his Instagram stories and addressed the show cancellation. “We are currently on a tornado watch. I know things cleared up a little bit, but the bad weather has damaged the site and there’s more storms and dangerous winds on the way… I’m trying to focus on the positive because all I felt was happiness yesterday. I’m grateful for our flawless first day and for the way this city came together. Thank you so much. I’m sorry.”

The lineup of the Kentucky festival Day 2 originally featured Coop Le Moderne, Malcolm Todd, Amaarae, Channel Tres, Omar Apollo, Pinkpatheress, Jack Harlow, Ace Pro, James Savage, Dahi, Slum Village, Bnyx, and Veeze. On the contrary, the first day, which successfully wrapped up on Saturday, May 25, welcomed stars such as Dom Haley, Paris Texas, Ravyn Lenae, Jordan Ward, James Blake, Vince Staples, SZA, Shy!!!, Karri, Karrahbooo, Larry June, Rich Homie Quan and Majid Jordan.