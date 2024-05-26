National Memorial Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

National Memorial Day 2024: The military personnel ensure that we sleep safely at night. They guard the borders and protect us from enemies, and fight for the nation. In safeguarding the country, many military personnel also sacrifice their lives. National Memorial Day is dedicated to the lives and glory of those military personnel who lost their lives in protecting the country. National Memorial Day, also known as Decoration Day, is a federal holiday observed in the United States. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should keep in mind. This year, National Memorial Day will be celebrated on May 27. (Photo by Justin Casey on Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, National Memorial Day is observed on the last Monday of the month of May. This year, National Memorial Day falls on May 27.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

History:

During the Civil War, women started the trend to decorating the graves of the fallen soldiers. Three years after the war ended, on May 5, 1868, the leader of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) - a group of Union veterans - announced that every year, a day should be dedicated to the fallen soldiers. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan chose May 30 to be celebrated as Decoration Day when the graves of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war with be decorated with flowers.

Significance:

The special day is observed by decorating the graves of the fallen soldiers with flowers. Some also place the American flags on the flags of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in safeguarding the country. National Memorial Day also marks the unofficial start of the summer season in United States. Some of the cities, such as New York, Chicago and Washington DC host parades in memory of the dead soldiers. The parades also involve members of the armed forces and veteran groups. The lives of the fallen soldiers are remembered and honoured on this day.