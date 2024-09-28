Diddy ate chocolate strawberries off naked woman at high-profile Miami party attended by Will Smith, Bruce Willis

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was pictured eating chocolate-covered strawberries off a naked woman in resurfaced photos from one of his star-studded 2004 Miami parties. Sean Diddy Combs' debauched party wasattended by various celebrities, including Will Smith, Bruce Willis, Diana Ross and Owen Wilson.(REUTERS)

The debauched party was attended by various celebrities, including Will Smith, Bruce Willis, Diana Ross and Owen Wilson.

Following his arrest at a Manhattan hotel, Combs, 54, was charged with racketeering, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has been accused of coercing women into “elaborate and produced sex performances”, dubbed as “freak offs”.

The disgraced rapper, who is known for iconic hits from the 1990s, was denied a bail for the second time on Wednesday.

He is being jailed in Brooklyn, New York's notorious Metropolitan Detention Center, which was once home to sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and musician R. Kelly.

The 54-year-old disgraced hip-hop entrepreneur was well-known for throwing outrageous parties, and a treasure trove of images from the early 2000s now demonstrates exactly how wild they could get.

The photographs show Diddy savoring a chocolate-covered strawberry from a nude woman who is seen acting as the focal point of a food platter.

The guests in the now-resurfaced images, which have gone viral on social media platforms, seemed totally unperturbed, enjoying their food as the nude woman stayed put.

While the woman in the resurfaced pictures can be seen surrounded by fruits at the table, one green leaf appears to conceal her intimate areas.

Sporting an all-white suit, Diddy was spotted standing close to the nude woman, eating a strawberry.

Diddy and his white parties

A-list celebrities were frequently invited to the disgraced rapper's events.

However, Titanic actor Leonardo DiCaprio dissociated himself from Diddy following reports that he attended one of his notorious “white parties.”

A close source to Di Caprio claims that the Hollywood star hasn't spoken to Diddy “for years,” reported Daily Mail.

Marc Agnifilo, who was recently seen in the Tubi-themed TMZ Studios documentary The Downfall of Diddy: The Indictment, claims that Diddy is being singled out by the government because of his skin tone.

Meanwhile, Netflix has already partnered with a megastar to create a shocking docuseries based on Diddy's sex crimes case.

According to Page Six, rapper 50 Cent will make the decisions as he will produce a shocking documentary series about Diddy.